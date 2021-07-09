-
Now Playing: Biden to tour destruction in Northeast left by Ida
-
Now Playing: Human Rights Campaign President fired for role in Cuomo Scandal
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: President Biden to survey Ida’s damage in New York, New Jersey
-
Now Playing: First responders struggle with long-term health effects 20 years after 9/11
-
Now Playing: Kids who never knew their fathers, killed on 9/11, reflect on the past 20 years
-
Now Playing: Americans safely evacuate Afghanistan for 1st time since military withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Trial for alleged mastermind behind 9/11 attack resumes
-
Now Playing: 1st look at ‘The Women of 9/11’
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old dies on ride at Colorado amusement park
-
Now Playing: South Carolina lawyer issues statement after mysterious murders of wife, son
-
Now Playing: South Carolina lawyer gunned down after family murders speaks out
-
Now Playing: GM temporarily shuts down more than half of North American plants
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Larry churns in Atlantic
-
Now Playing: Concerns of rising COVID-19 cases after Labor Day travel
-
Now Playing: State to remove 12-ton Robert E. Lee statue
-
Now Playing: Family murder mystery in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: President Biden to tour Ida flood damage in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Pretrial hearings resume for 9/11 terror suspects