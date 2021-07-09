Transcript for ABC News Live: President Biden to survey Ida’s damage in New York, New Jersey

Good morning everyone I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us millions of kids are heading back to school raising new concerns over corona virus cases. 52000 Texas students have already tested positive for covers nineteen to school here in Arizona a father and two other men confronted a principal in her office. Carrying zip ties and threatening to make a citizens arrest over quarantine rules and this is millions of Americans traveled over the holiday weekend after Jay got is here to answer all our questions. President Biden is set to visit the devastation in new York and New Jersey from the remnants of hurricane knighted today. The death tolls from that storm has now risen to at least 69 people in eight states. We have the latest from Louisiana. And we are celebrating the life of actor Michael K Williams tributes are pouring in after his sudden death. Known firms is best for his role as an Omar and the wire we'll have more on his life and legacy and just a moment. We begin with concerns over Labor Day weekend travel as people have back to work in school the death told from Covert nineteen has now reached its highest level in six months. ABC news transportation correspondent GO Benitez is at Newark Airport with the latest. This morning to return home for millions of Americans who travel for the holiday weekend. Gathering at beaches on Labor Day and packing and the football stadiums. The number of people screamed at US airports Friday and Saturday roughly matched 2019 pre pandemic levels more than 3.5 million. But less people return home on Sunday then two years ago signaling a longer stay. With nearly half of the population 47%. Not fully vaccinated. Some experts this morning are concerned all the travel. Could lead to yet another Covert served. I am expecting a bomb bomb hoping we're not gonna see a major spike. Strip every single holiday we have seen a Bob good instructions cross positions and that's doctorate that he felt she's saying Sunday some hospitals. Are perilously close to full occupancy Catherine Sherman has an icu nurse in Nashville and says her hospital has come very close to running out eventually Turner's. Figuring out who's going to get an open icu bed has essentially been a game of humans Hatcher is. In Texas state health officials saying nearly a dozen counties including Austin have reported zero staff icu beds available. And the issues extend to schools to at least 45 school districts in Texas have already had to go to remote learning because of that rising Covert cases. The state reporting nearly 52000. Cases among students since the school year began. As millions of kids return to school this week tensions erupting at one Arizona school over covad protocol it's. I am going to be pressing charges I am gonna out for yourself or us. And Iraq. Well a father and two other men one carrying zip ties confronting a principal general office threatening to make a citizens arrest. After a child was told to quarantine. The district says it is copied the live streams and is weighing legal action. I filled. Violated that they were in my office. Claiming estrogen alone and that they were going to arrest me and he's military grade large zip ties that. Could they were these abortion men in my office from two to limit her parents at her school and so I feel threatened. And overnight that father sent us a statement saying in part of this. Everything that the school was reporting is either false or twisted and they are making me out to be the aggressor. He was arrested and later released charged with trust. That's Diane to aren't you when he says thanks for that. And parts of Louisiana are still without power after hurricane night as the area struggles to recover from the storm. President Biden visited the state on Friday taking a look at the damage and delivering remarks. About the recovery Helen Lopez is in the plus Louisiana with the latest. This morning as president bind in makes his way to new York and New Jersey to get a firsthand look at what idol left behind. Gripping Barney camera footage showing NYPD officers. Braiding a flooded based meaning queens trying to wrestler family including a toddler trapped inside. Diving into the murky waters they seem not to doors in light electricity. Their efforts were unsuccessful. The death told from the storm Phillips 69 people across eight states ninety's after the storm made landfall in Louisiana. People still struggling T get their lives back. This morning in New Orleans powers on for more than two thirds of the city. But elsewhere hundreds of thousands are still without electricity. Christina L mail tells meat without it she's forced to see in Mississippi but their three children. Have a three year old is she don't understand we can come home and she keeps on everyday mom out of the home. This part of their area. Those communities hardest hit could be in the dark week Audi seat until the end of the month. I'd as rats leaving grand isle uninhabitable. The incredible arm went off. And over the weekend New Orleans evacuating hundreds of seniors from ten facilities. After five were found dead amid scorching temperatures. Are what we found. It was unacceptable. And accountability will be across the bow or. Carol plus people unwavering in their efforts to clean nothing try to get things back to normal they know. That that could take months and without power some tell me that they are staying in neighboring states. Making their way over here just to work on their homes Diane. All right Alan Lopez and applause Louisiana Allan thank you. And president Biden is heading to new York New Jersey today to survey the damage here from Ida. The president's trip comes as his approval rating has taken a hit due to the situation in Afghanistan and multiple crises. Meanwhile expanded unemployment programs expired today chief White House correspondent C a beta has the latest on that says hey good morning. Qaeda and good morning to this is really gonna impact a lot of people around the country these are benefits that have been in place for about eighteen months now was part of this Covert recovery plan. And despite debate here internally at the White House the administration decided not to extend these benefits they're really hoping states around the country can pick up some of the slack. And re purpose other Covert relief money. And use it for unemployment but at this point there's no indication. That that is actually going to happen and a lot of states that we're talking about a lot of folks take a look more than seven point five million people. Losing these benefits were talking about give workers self employed folks and three million more Americans who are losing. An additional 300 dollars in federal unemployment aid. But you know this Republicans have long argued that these benefits are making it easier for people to stay home and not seek out work but. There really have been a number of studies recently that that show otherwise that that these unemployment benefits are not actually keeping overwhelmingly. Large numbers of people home and stopping them from seeking out working Democrats. Diane are very nervous about what will this will mean in these tough economic times. In abrupt cut to aid like this for real folks around the country you mentioned it those polling numbers new poll out from ABC news have some hasn't tough. News for this White House this morning take a look 44%. Approve of the job the president is doing 51%. Didn't disapprove. This is the first time since he took office it is approval is actually lower than his disapproval ratings. And he's of the big factors right now his handling of the pandemic the delta very it has a lot of folks nervous just slightly more than half of those polled approve of his handling of that and Afghanistan continues to be difficult political issue for him right now 60%. Of Americans disapprove of how he pulled. American forces out of that country. Diane its currency in Vegas thank you for that and it led to bring in medical director of medical home network and ABC's contribute doctor Jane. For a little bit more on how this all relates to the pandemic doctor but. Thanks for being here it seems like we have a. Over at nineteen the bigger they are. It. You're driving. Or. Almost nearly 39000. We're seeing over our good outing aces this time and me. We. Right the message that the accident here. Collision entered the to death with Ortiz embers that country not vaccinated. They're still. How old Asian. Food. Now we've already reported on some hospitals in the south that say they're already overwhelmed with coded patient so what does that do if we see yet another search year. It's. Good. I doubt even further the hustle and on the college are you are crying our auto beat poignant story of what they've seen. This. Credible. And it works today and that there should body here on Covert. That are critical I don't have been able to get surgery didn't or treatment. Than helping and we might see. Sacred regrettable and we're after. Is on the rise. Well there are. A lot of families are sending their kids back to school next week or so mine included if they haven't already sent their kids back to school so are you concerned about that aspect of things are do you think that schools have remained relatively safe. Any. It accurate measures such as masking. Her broker will do just fine. Roads. Six. I am. The area along with Google actually. I'm very concerned that ills credentials urge there. Starting her parents and kids. I'd be very serious cautious eye during this time in litigation measured. Air. And we're. I admit I. Or Jean had urged her record I. They've come back then that might help or. At college football also kicked up for many schools this weekend filled. Packed stadiums right people fill the stadium they crowded tailgate everyone's having a great time and we do love to see it but. I wonder. Does that does that concern you or do you feel excited when you see that you know that that people are returning to this sense of normalcy in I'm curious. How much it helps at these activities are outdoors. It and here is a really important shared I'm I think go blue would have wanted to hit the big house on opening day but I. It was not directing. Users actually decreased risk by being outdoors. Which is good but in commuter transmission of the virus is and acts and oh. There and so I I wish. Want to make her. Oaks are vaccinated. Are doing their part are mitigation manager and there at all or elderly parents. I think about the risk that you bring yourself. Others that you when you go to these that a. And actor fact he has so that the man Darren a booster shot roll out may be delayed by a week or two after that September 20 target. Because of the delay in submitting data so what's the latest on the odd and what can people who got the first human Daryn shots expect. We continue to let it end science guy then we shouldn't be were Singapore. To murder and and its mission overview Kirby. That none of the booster shots beyond those that have been. Are brilliant you know upright or move Oren billion in CDC recommends. And so. I think we're going to have to wait and see as motorists admit that they. Rick good news is we. Either by our back on track. And so hopefully. It it out will be available again we've got a weaker than it would go ahead and yet it's. You forget you know proper I think it is clear to me what I think we got it you review the data burba. Three part series. Upper other vaccination breed. Over the years. All right doctor. I think perhaps. And the State Department says it has helped the first Americans leave Afghanistan since the US military withdrawal. The about a hundred more Americans are still trying to get out. Foreign correspondent James Longman has the latest on that good morning James. Today good morning and Diane we understand for Americans have been able to get out Biden and into an unspecified neighboring country now understood to be a family of four stayed home and says they were an acute condition. When they go down they said they facilitated then leaving. But this is at a furious response from some quarters Tony Jackson who is a Republican congressman has said. The State Department taking credit for this but I see to have nothing to do that he says actually it was a private group of veterans that. Managed to get this founding. Counts of Afghanistan and he's angry that the state Obama seems to be taking credit for it either way it's not clear about the Taliban it seems. Did know that this was happening and decided not to impede their departure does he say a hundred more Americans still in Afghanistan that was what. I'm Steve Lincoln said today he didn't go off until team capped. To try to get those Americans. How it's all Afghanistan we've capturing helped put the big issues seems to be in the north of the country and an apple that Amazon Shareef. Flag US Alameda county jail waiting to board at croft that a being blocked from meeting by the Taliban because some people don't have the right. Documentation it seems that. Some do in some time and since these faculty don't want to leave half empty. Some of these that American companies having to wait longer but it suddenly. I think a look at the very very worried to make so that anyone who doesn't want to get out of Afghanistan cat and mouse with the stated on the says this trying to help. What how fast. And James has been a lot of concern about what the US troop withdrawal we and for women in the country now we're hearing that summer protesting. This morning what do we know about that. Well Danny came a day off to Ahmed Massoud whose wall of the anti Taliban leaders of the resistance front in panjshir valley which you've seen the denizens are fighting recently is unclear. Who's come out on top map of the Taliban says they have. One but he put out a cold calling for people across the country to rise up. And so now we've seen. People on the streets of Kabul marching against the Taliban molesting the women's rights in these extraordinary images of women marching alongside. Taliban fighters rows of men often being whipped. And ending hate with guns. Back Taliban fight to shooting into the act to disperse them. Pretty horrible to watch actually a look at putting cables are angry about Pakistan's involvement hit. That supports and it's seen all of the Taliban over many many years and that was one of the themes. All of this protest but either way I think everybody watching now is very very concerned about the kind of country that Afghanistan is going to become. Now the Taliban says there in complete control back. Change Longman for us in London thanks James. And two decades after 9/11 the alleged mastermind behind the attack in four accused conspirators are back in court today. ABC's senior national correspondent Terry grant is in Washington DC with the latest on the pretrial hearing good morning Terry. Good morning Diane it's been twenty years and still no justice in this case it today in Guantanamo Bay Cuba. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed described by prosecutors in the mastermind of those attacks he came up with the idea and four other men. Who prosecutors say were financial organizers other planners hijacking trainers. They will appear in a special military court to face charges of conspiracy violation of the laws of war. And terrorism and a group of family members of victims of nine elevenths. They are going to be in that courtroom in Cuba as well some spending this twenty year anniversary of the attacks witnessing these proceedings. But this case after all these years still stuck in pretrial motions. It has been. All these years the actual trial with witnesses and evidence is not even expected to start this year. These defendants were brutally tortured at CIA black site prisons around the world for years before being transferred. To Guantanamo Bay goalie Jake vomit was reportedly water boarded 183. Times and self. And the statements from these defendants and other evidence obtained after they were. A transfer to Guantanamo Bay can doubt. I'd be used against them. Or is this whole case tainted by torture that's the main legal question jury selection begins later this year as the wheels of justice just grind. Very very slowly in this case Diane. Nearly twenty years very slowly indeed Terry Moran in Washington thanks Terry she. And we're celebrating a life of actor Michael -- Williams after he was found dead in his Brooklyn New York apartment yesterday. The Emmy nominated actor was best known for his work is Omar in the wire was just 54 years old. TJ Holmes has more on his incredible career. Beaumont. Isn't it. He was an Emmy nominated star best known for his role as Omar little elbow hit show the wire just like you cultural dropped its Guzman. I got Shaq. Got a briefcase. Saw the game go right. Police say they found Williams dead in his Brooklyn home on Monday the death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose overnight the wire creator wrote on Twitter that he was too guided right now to see all that ought to be said. Michael with a fine man in a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserve to the best words. And today those words won't come Williams has long been open about his struggles with sobriety. Speaking to Cameron hole earlier this year. Lot of people didn't think that when of course the good of the drug and alcohol built problems school way to I couldn't be further from the truth. Drug and alcohol ought not the problem did merely symptoms of the problem. His own personal struggles were often reflected in a story career spanning more than 25 years of work in television and film. Don't want come back to block his famed character Omar a notorious stick up man running the streets of Baltimore. The rule gained him attention from even president Barack Obama who called Williams for trail fascinating. After the wire Williams hit big again with another tough guy role chalky white for the mob series boardwalk empire the school book. Seeing what an awful way Williams racked up five Emmy nominations in his career. Including for his role as Montrose Freeman in the period scifi show love Kraft countries and the Central Park five depiction when they see us. Please yeah. Want people to me. Pain when they see as creator able to Verney wrote on minster Graham dear brother be certain you were a flash of love now gone but never forgotten. The wire co star Wendell Pierce said Williams was an immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is sold an elevated. Until he scenes they're truth. Michael K Williams was 54 years old. And that an early in his Karine a was actually a backup dancer he hung up actually work in some videos activism more from Madonna and George Michael would you believe but then 25 result we got to our fight. And he was slashed in his face in that school are that he's known for he got it there well that ended up leading to. Possibly his break in the industry would you believe his first ever movie roles given tomb by. To pop ship corps who simply saw a picture of him. Saw his look thought he looked fellow of the Al unknown. Deploy a particular role in the movie and the rest as they say is history but what a life what a career and certainly going to Sendai. That's for sure TJ Holmes thanks for that. And coming up this week marks its one year anniversary of 9/11 from the first responders the survivors we'll take a look. At the brave women from ground zero who risk their lives to save others on that day. And we talked the last woman to be pulled from the rubble after almost thirty hours. Q what she had to say to our Robin Roberts when we come back. Welcome back September 11 2001 remains one of the most pivotal point in American history. And for families of the fall in the anger is still present even decades later ABC's Morgan Norwood has their story. Most of us can remember where we were yeah. What we were doing maybe even while we were wavering when we first heard the news about the attacks on 9/11. We just got a report and that there's been some sort of explosion at the World Trade Center but for the families of first responders and for many of the love when two dying. These memories were in deeper than tying police in setting. And in Patricia Smith's case. I don't have any like independent memories of her. They're fleeting Smith was just a young child when she was robbed of the chain's she'll grow up with her mother. NYPD officer more neighbors smack. It was hard its new. Kinda. Here everyone else's story bit I didn't get that in itself. Despite the memorial. The mementos slipped back that way it hurts the reality of remembering comes at the cost of resentment. It's very. Doctor Felix Torres is the clinical and forensic scientist who has worked with survivors and theme with a loved ones who died in the tragedy. He's seemingly imminent promotions before many the most piercing and never ring during the motion is the anger. You can manifest itself in many ways you can be directed at other family members who can be directed at government to terrorists. Even themselves. And the love ones who lost that day for Patricia Smith and her dad anger is in the absence of justice. I think we both kind of have the same notion that. Justice delayed is justice denied. And now wary pioneers play there was no justice. So well be old adage tells us time heals all wounds. Doctor Torres we'll tell you it's not entirely accurate. Hundreds toughest not a human. The tributes of the services the annual ceremony certainly hold space for healing for some. Including Monica I can who lost her husband she visits the September 11 memorial museum often and her connection to the museum isn't just about honor. I couldn't cram all surfaces this hall from me. But for others actually we opened doors actually close wounds more than Norwood ABC news Los Angeles. Morgan thank you and as America commemorates the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks ABC news and ABC news live we'll have live coverage 9/11. Twenty years later America remembers anchored by David New York. This Saturday beginning at 8 AM eastern. And now to look at the women of nine elevenths several brave women saved lives countless lives at ground zero that day our Robin Roberts spoke with some of them. For upcoming rocking Robin special in partnership with some salt productions. Here's what they had to say. My name is Nina Pineda a reporter in WABC TV in new York and I was in order covering through ground zero rule on the island. We'll. We had never gone back cadence kind of glued to that day are we just off and running. True for years. I've reported on the evening university in the ten year anniversary I can't even turn around. And look at ground zero. It wasn't until a year fifteen. That we keep solidly could breathe. My name is Gina Wilson or Obama New York City science. And on 9/11 N I was working at NJ company to nineteen in Brooklyn New York. I think 9/11 has shaky need some whites soon. No that's unknown. Could call to my life. So dramatically. It's unpredictable. My name instituted Castro. I was NYPD officer on the scene I'm kind of my. It's time exclusive man in love. We call this my and consistent. Over the past twenty years these women have rebuild their lives. In the most remarkable and inspirational way. One of these extraordinary stories is that of Janelle Guzman MacMillan. The very last survivor pulled from the rubble of the World Trade Center. I have the opportunity to sit down with a chance to hear your story firsthand. Harold and Indianapolis. Thinking is a school pink kids. Six how it's hard to believe it's been a twenty years. Squarely answer I think I don't believe I'm still here. 31 year old Janelle had taken a job with the Port Authority located on the 64 floor of the north tower. As the north tower collapsed. Janelle was still inside buried under tons of concrete and rubble. It looked at silence. And I just lay there. And. I was a week. And I knew I was concerned that they and the good news bad I'm just gonna see myself slowly dying and they here. It would take forever to dig. All of their relatives of finding him but I was just praying and asking going to show miss initially America. What you say to god. Please give me a second since. If you totally open to sort of move. I promised I would TO will and I was changed my life. Our thanks to Robin for that and to hear more from these powerful women tune into the special twenty years later the women of nine elevenths streaming now on Hulu. Thank coming up Shaanxi shattered Labor Day holiday box office expectations are they huge fan turnout. When we come back we hear from the start of the latest marvel movie that packed theaters this weekend. Welcome back marvels Shaanxi and the legend of the ten rings shattered all box office expectations as holiday weekend. And is offering a sign of hope that people are returning to theaters the film brought in more than nineteen million dollars in its four day weekend lunch. Chris Connolly has more. This weekend it was shot and she in the legend of the ten rings are the rescue. Marvel film blew the doors off domestic box office expectations with a stunning ninety million dollar plus debut part of the 146. Million and counting worldwide a massive vindication of its theaters only release and the potential game changer for Hollywood. These are things that every single I was watching very closely. And Shaanxi is sort of proof of concept that you can actually quite well the box office this strategy right now. It's the mighty as Labor Day weekend opening for a film since 2007. But the significance of showing she's triumph goes way beyond dollars and cents. Asian Americans have never been able to CE. Looks like them on the big screen somebody who is heroics. Parra. Fans echoing that theme of long overdue representation at last on screen in a Hollywood blockbuster. Fans and is now. Okay. Really. Showing off a moving zone Sunday Shaanxi himself seem believe you who punctuated his first pitch at Oracle field in San Francisco with a back flip. Saying on Twitter that pitch was like 500% faster in my head and the costar Follett shin telling GMA the cast was doing cartwheels as they kept track of the big news about the box office bonanza. You would like tracking the number and have them go Chad together and which is so failed and suddenly. We have this film and people now feel empowered in the field seen and valued. Our thanks to Chris Connolly for that and that does it for this newscast I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis.

