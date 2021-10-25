ABC NEWS LIVE: President Joe Biden surveys tornado damage

Plus, Derek Chauvin, convicted of the murder of George Floyd, pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights; and the House votes to hold Marl Meadows in contempt.

