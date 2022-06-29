ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Oct 14, 2022

15-year-old accused of mass shooting in North Carolina; former President Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena; how Jordan Davis cruised onto the country scene with honest songwriting.

