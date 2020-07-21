Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 20, 2020

It's I ask. Whole number of drives for a moment of silence. In remembrance. We are. John Robert. Louis. Silence followed by cheers and tears in the halls of congress. Paying tribute to civil rights legend John Lewis. Did you lose to the yeah everyone listen TV. California representative Maxine Waters about her close friend and colleague. Meanwhile the fight against coated nineteen cases are on the rise in forty states. The testing line stretching miles long and some of the hardest hit areas the question many Americans are now asking is more relief on the way from the government. Similar results overseas in the race for a cure moved one step closer to a vaccine. Stranded overseas our special report on the Americans months later still struggling. The strike for black lives content systemic racism. The workers and more than a hundred cities walking. Their jobs change they want to see and now. Good evening everyone I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for streaming with us a week off with. A bit of optimism some promising results to report tonight in the race for a vaccine scientists at Oxford University say they're trial shows. A double defense fighting the virus both outside and inside cells. It's one of 23 vaccines in human trials giving us some. Semblance of hope and we certainly need that these days especially here in the US where corona virus has now claimed the lives of more than 140000. Americans. Deaths are on the rise today in 28 states. In Florida 53 hospitals they do not have any icu beds available tonight. And those researchers at Oxford certainly feeling the urgency and the pressure. Our Tommy on the sleeve to soften the worldwide effort under way to stop this virus in its tracks. Tonight with more than fourteen million cases of Covert nineteen old round the globe a potential breakthrough in the race to develop the first vaccine. A new study published in the lancet. Putting the experimental Oxford vaccine one of 23 vaccines currently a human trials appear safe. And activates the immune system to respond to the virus. Its system we think it gives us. To. More than 1000 volunteers between eighteen and 55 years old participating. In the Oxford University study. Are going to be sitting down thing and think where could. Potentially help out as well this vaccines finds proved to be able to return to normalcy the study finds the vaccine produces a double defense. Antibodies that neutralize the virus and prevent it from spreading within the body. And T cells white blood cells that attack the virus right now the vaccine in phase three trials on track to be the first to be widely produced. The US government investing one point two billion in the Oxford vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. Ordering 300 million doses. What's even of its proven effective to protect against the corona virus doctors warn four to work people we'd be willing to get it. Everything about this pandemic has become politicized. DC good vaccine become politicized. I'm hoping that political leaders. A crossing higher political aisle not turn this into you know red Stater a blue state issue the study finding limited side effects especially when volunteers took a C a benefit. And with no signs of the pandemic slowing down the Oxford researchers say they know the pressure is on to create an effective vaccine as quickly. And as safely as possible. We feel that there's urgency and pressure really every day's of people working bed and I are working weekends or when to stop all wheat announcer. Certainly determined for answers and Tom joins us now with those promising findings in this race for vaccine tops the WHO is calling this good news that making it clear that they are still a long way to go before we have a vaccine that's. Proven effective against this virus and ready for the public bottom line here Tom went you know. Americans expect a vaccine. Right Lindsay what researchers say they're gonna have more results by September they're not tested more people than. So will go a little bit more most experts think we'll have a vaccine and there are several being tested right now by the end of the year early 20/20 one. But here's the thing it's gonna go to the most vulnerable populations first. Experts think it'll be widely available as early as the spring Wednesday. OK Tom the honest reporting for us thanks Tom. And next to the continued trouble with testing and so many places massive lines stretching for blocks and people waiting for more than a week to get results tonight the governor in Florida is making an urgent plea to those who have already recovered asking them to donate plasma. Harvick dual Kendall reports. Tonight at the epicenter of the pandemic in America this miles long line protesting in my immediate counting Florida is one of forty states were cases are rising. More than 101000 new cases for the six day in a row. Protesters frustrated with Florida's governor. Drilling you know at this news conference today just months ago he scolded the media for over hyping the virus. Wait you wakes Florida's going to be next. Just like generally wait two weeks well hell we're eight weeks away from that but it hasn't happened. Today he needing urgent plea for plasma a year plasma will be able to be used to help. I'm other patients. One Florida shares department says despite a ban a large gatherings they've broken up several huge block parties recently like this one that went past too any amber earlier this month there are growing concerns at the villages Florida's largest retirement community. Where cases in hospitalizations are on the rise. And tonight with a nationwide demand for testing and fast results and an all time high public health officials in Connecticut confirm ninety people received false positives. Many of them nursing home residents. Due to a flaw in their testing system they're now reaching out to impacted patients across the country 39 states reporting an increase in hospitalizations. Some. Pushed to the brink. In Hidalgo county Texas patients are waiting up to ten hours before an initial exam. It's reduced coal. When you are pretty computer. Models are granted nobody. John police spent seventeen days on a ventilator after the virus spread to his entire Puerto household. His son contracted the virus at a friend's house. Not understanding that they want out again at the animals and bring it home especially an animal generational. People are gonna be so lucky. And with the school year fast approaching the debate is raging over how to get kids back to school. In Missouri governor Mike parson defending his decision to reopen them this fall. And if they do get overnight in which they will and it will and I go to school. They're not going to the hospitals they're not Poland to adapt to certain dockers are urged the government go home and they're gonna get over. In Ohio where there was an anti mask rally at the Statehouse over the weekend. Governor Mike DeWine no worry go. New York's governor certainly calling people out threatening that he will shot back down again Victor canto joins us now from Miami Beach and Victor the mayor there has instituted a curfew that's just for certain parts of the city tonight. That's right Lindsay like where we are on ocean drive usually no stranger to parties here but now there is an early curfew in effect for this street and some. Other really popular ones here on South Beach if you don't Wear a mask you'll get find local leaders are just desperate to slow the spread. And avoid another stay at home order Miami's mayor saying that is still on the table Lindsey. Really trying to crack down our Victor can no thanks so much for your reporting has always. We head now to Washington where president trump is turning his attention back to the corona virus and starting tomorrow movie bringing back those daily corona virus task force briefings. The president also treated this photo of him. Wearing a mask calling it patriotic missile comes as his standing in the polls and sliding. Under the same time he's pushing to cut additional money for testing and for the CDC out of the next stimulus package. They BC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl has latest. After weeks of saying little to nothing about the surgeon cove in nineteen infections across the country the president says he's changing course. So I think what we're going to do. Is. Get involved and we'll start doing great things the move comes after his political advisors warned that if he doesn't convince more people he is taking a pandemic seriously. He is likely to lose in November we had first. Cecil briefings I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching record numbers watching. But those briefings abruptly ended not long after the president speculated. About injecting disinfect its. Is there way we can do something like day. By. Injection didn't say. Or foremost of cleaning. The president shifted his focus to other subjects referring to outbreaks of Covert nineteen as quote. Embers that could easily be put out Chris Wallace of Fox News challenged him on that. But resist burning embers sir this is a foreign ally but I don't say I say flames were put out the flames and we'll put that in some cases just burning embers Florida became. More flame like but it's it's going to be under control he also called doctor Anthony found she the government's leading expert on the virus and alarmist. And said he opposed a national mandate to Wear masks I want people to have a certain freedom. And I don't believe in that no. But today his surgeon general said there is no threat to freedom. In asking someone to Wear a mask. I'm begging you please understand that we are not trying to take away your freedoms when we say weary face covering. And later three months after the CDC recommended people Wear masks the president tweeted this picture saying quote. Many people say that it is patriotic to Wear a face mask when you can't socially distance there is nobody more patriotic than Maine. The president now on board encouraging people to Wear face mask Jonathan Karl joins us now from Washington and John is she just from the president come. As we have new numbers from are ABC news Washington Post on the president's standing. So sense of those numbers and how much they could actually be driving these moves by the president on both mask and resuming these briefings. Lindsay these numbers for the president are just devastating in terms of the way the public is perceiving. His handling of this crisis take a look at this one who do you trust more to handle Covert 1954%. Said Biden just. 34%. Said trump they twenty point gap. And that is also weighing on his overall all. Love voter preference if you look at the poll asked registered voters who would you vote for. Biden 55%. Trump 40%. A fifteen point Biden lead. So yes those numbers are very much judge driving this change in strategy in fact. One of the president's top political advisors are recently told me. Did god that the message has been delivered to the president that if he doesn't turn this around in terms of the public perception of the public doesn't come to see him. Taking this crisis more seriously and doing a better job where that that he is likely to lose in November. Change on the White House and congress are now negotiating the next rotavirus economic package but what's the story behind this effort by the White House it to actually try to strip out new funding for testing and for the CDC from this. And how's that being received. Well that this is something where he's fighting Republicans this senate Republicans who are now by taking the lead. Instructing the senate version of this the Republican version of this hot trillion dollar kronor marsh relief package included 25 billion dollars. In grants to the states to expand testing also billions more from the national institutes of health and for the CDC. The White House has said. Did they want all of that money stripped from the bill the argument that the White House has made is that there is already funding in the pipeline. It has not been spent for the CDC for the NIH and for testing. But this is not gonna fly at a congressional Republicans I've spoken to including tonight Lindsay of told me that this bill will include additional funding. For the CDC and the NIH and for testing. Jonathan Karl for us from the nation's capital thanks so much John. And staying in Washington now into that emotional scene that played out today on the house floor. Our hero. Our colleague. Our brother and our friend. Received did. And answered it this finals summons from god almighty. The house honoring the memory of legendary congressman John Lewis. Who died over the weekend at the age of eighty days Collins joined in an ominous sign accidents around the frost possible. The last group in the speaker from the 1963. March on Washington joining us now his longtime colleague and close friend of congressman Lewis represented Maxine Waters of California. Thank you so much for joining us tonight. I'm delighted to be here and and so appreciative for that time. That's being given choose. The life and times did John Lewis. Yeah and let's start with that as well means so much going on but just to take a moment it to have you reflect on the life and legacy of the congressman what he meant you personally and also what he meant. How he looms so large for the country. Gentleness. Exhumed and as everyone knows that now. Always in and started name and and I mutual human being pulled from a very early age. Just that something was wrong with discrimination. With racism. Six it's seventeen years old. He got involved in this or rights movement and again and. This over and over again school is only 23 years old when he was able to speech at the march on Washington DC. You more to a doctor Martin Sheen he headed. The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and he continued. And was consistent. Each. In everything that he did. On the issue. Opening. This country. And is for justice and black support. The constitution of the United States to everyone's right to participate. Equally in this democracy. And so I John. Four games under its. About. You know his work and what he was doing and I remember when he ran for congress and a very tough race. And when I came to congress. I can remember. Looking at him and thinking that this ranks. Is someone who is not only. Emerging. As a leader. The congress of the United States he's going to be able to get that congress and the House of Representatives. In the direction that's going to lead us to a better place and show. Went to listen to Lola. Aaron Gray that it got quite. Because they knew that he had something important to say and never want to listen to him. He was perhaps the most. Respected members of the House of Representatives everything and and cash. Along with this more. Always advocated nonviolence. Nonviolence. And where ever you say it wherever he did whenever you talk to young people. That was at. Did enough to stand up and back. Let's end of course he had said and then gone on record recently saying they're still a lot of work to be done for sure do it turned out to the ongoing fight against the corona virus your state of California sea to learn how to handle on the virus after the initial surge this spring. But we're now starting to see that summer spike including your city of Los Angeles. Do you think LA will need to have another full lockdown in order to get things under control. They waited there. He got it has already come out. Dating that everybody wears a mask. And then he's locking yeah. It is gone but we didn't fare well as you said early on but I think the precious. All of those governors and state that opening. You know cause a lot of pressure to be an onion. Began to open up and I don't think they humiliate wanted to do that but he started. Who has people flock to the beaches in the cards etc. and so now we have that search we are right up there. That what is happening in Florida. And it takes is an Arizona. Now is that baptists and this is not a new. Surge this isn't continue and search that has. Mcginnis. In ways that we didn't think would happen to us in California because we were doing so where. Congress is also back in Washington and working on another possible round of economic stimulus are you concerned that the two sides won't be able to get on the same page before Americans start to feel even more economic pain in the coming weeks especially regarding those expanded unemployment benefits that are are set to expire. Well you know what I'm the continuously. Surprised about. Isn't that that we have Republican members. You know in this and it. O'Connell. Who will not and seems. As if they bricks to. The United States who has. In his leadership on this issue. It is absolutely unthinkable. That we here in the United States. Could be bailing in the way that we're doing. When we have so many other countries who have always looked up to us and smaller countries we're doing so well. So it's in the hands of the United States senate and we expect. Either going to have to. Come into negotiations. In a credible way. Knowing and understanding what the situation is in this country dining and understand it call it nineteen is searching. And lastly just switching gears he would ask about a moment it's popped up on social media showing at a police stop in saying they stopped a brother's wife stopped to see what they were doing just explain what happened and why you felt that it was necessary for. On T Maxine to get involved. Well you know absolutely. You know fresh in my mind is what happened with George low pressure on my mind is what happened when Eric garment. Fresh and iMac isn't back there unharmed in black men are being Jill. We today to protect. And serve us and so upper floors with an eye witness another black man. Minced up pretty early. In the morning. The police I want to know what I was going to launch they did. Young man girl after they had stripped him down. They take in his shirt digging his jacket didian taken up his boots and all of that. That I was watching and they 20 lead to movement being built. And I stood there and they said they meant to admit it the that part correctly I invited them to do just that if they got they needed to get rich it. Please do that and then when they wanted to forced me to sign the ticket Ayatollah back. Do that I would not do that. I. Will be arrested. If I didn't that's. To guarantee my parents I'd tell them I didn't matter to end to appear anywhere. And they needed to lose and it was their duty and they did that they needed to arrest me they'll bring you do so because I was not. Going to sign the ticket they called cats and change who they you know over told him. Perhaps. Sharon to talk about ticketed me and that they should. Not give me a ticket and so. Over congresswoman Maxine Waters we thank you so much for your time. Welcome and thank you of the time they do it and that was you. Across the country in more than a hundred cities thousands of service and health care workers participated in a strike for black lines again let protesters workers walking off the job. To protest for both racial and economic justice in the midst of the pandemic ABC's will Carr filed a protest in Los Angeles today he joins us now. Will what's some changes are these protesters calling for. While Lindsay to protest here in Los Angeles had multiple stops at just wound up here at USC and you can see that sign on that truck that says abolish the USC. Police department they are also calling for major corporation. All across the country that came out in support a block lives matter in the wake of George Boyd stepped in now come out and support both their black and their brown employees to essential. Workforce to people who were members of the service industry people who work in fast food restaurants who cannot work from home in or so worried about getting infected by coded and possibly. Taking it back to their families the. Can't clean and it's scary because my parents that are older. You know my cat that anyone my mom. They're both cancer survivors. Everyday I go home I'm scared. Might they might created. And she is not alone protesters are asking for more PPE hazard pay and better training among other things. We spoke to William law should tell today the broadest year old son to the protest. He wasn't over driver until the pandemic it is now trying to drive for door dash to provide for his seven kids. He tells me is not received any government aid while he continues to worry about the world at his kids are growing up. That's the word every time you get pulled over. And wanted del Torre when you would depend on in your other fans are very. Very might not be here delayed implementation of the color. Los a bell tells me if there is a silver lining with all of this is that he's had more time at home with his family went to. It will are the protesters protecting themselves trying to safely protest during this pandemic. So that is really challenging I've been an a lot of protest over the past couple months and that is really difficult during a pandemic we did see some creativity today people protesting from their cars they went from one location. To another in their cars but at certain points people did get out they were not within ot not keeping. A six feet distance from each other but pretty much everybody was wearing their mast today so that is ged but that is the challenge with protests during a pandemic. Indeed okay will car force in Los Angeles thanks so much we'll. Now to the standoff in Portland organ federal law enforcement officers using tear gas on protesters taking some of them off the street by force. The mayor is now demanding those federal officers get out singer they're only making matters worse. The president says his looking to have more federal law enforcement and other cities as well. ABC's can't whitworth is in Portland. Tonight the city on edge. Over the weekend some demonstrators responding to the president's deployment of federal agents officially there to protect federal property clashing on the streets. Video treated out by organ senator Jeff Merkley says a protestor being detained and placed in an unmarked minivan. Customs and Border Protection officials saying its agents took the action in the video because a protestor. Was suspected of assaults against federal agents or destruction of federal property. And I suspect was moved into a safer location for further questioning. 29 year old Marc Petit bone says something similar happened to Hannah. I feared for my life and I ran. And they eventually caught up with me again pulled me into the van. City and state officials demanding the removal of agents this morning the president saying he would consider sending agents other major American cities. We're not guilty at new York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit. And Baltimore. And all of these although lenders have message. More federal law enforcement that I can tell you. And Lindy we just spoke with the governor she says she is an agreement with the local mayor here they believe that this is all a political stunt by the president she adds that she is actually requested federal assistance for things like Kobe testing. But received no response. Yet she is very critical of the federal law enforcement troops that are on the ground in her city she says violating the civil rights of her citizens. Lindsay. All right our thanks to you can and another involving ABC news tonight the chairman of Walt Disney television Peter rice issued a statement about. Barbara petite of the senior vice president for talent and business affairs at ABC news. After allegations in press accounts rice said quote. Outside counsel is completed its independent investigation of the allegations against Barbara if indeed it the investigation substantiated that mr. indeed it did make some of the unacceptable. Racially insensitive comments attributed to her. It also substantiated that missed the data managed in a rough manner and on occasions crass and inappropriate language. Lastly rice says the investigation found no basis for the claims that mr. Jeter was the subject of dozens of HR complaints and that ABC news spent millions of dollars and confidential settlements related to mr. Dina as alleged in some press accounts he adds. Although mr. deed of made contributions to the organization over the twenty year span of her career. In light of the overall findings we have determined that she can no longer serve in a leadership role. How will not be returning to ABC news Peter rice added we are committed to working together to build on what we've learned from the investigation. And Foster an environment that is fair just. And welcoming to all. And when we come back. The sweltering heat for much of the country as temperatures soar past 100 degrees is there any relief in sight. Also hope it was first campaign event and whether he'll be seeing him on a ballot box near you anytime soon and stranded in South America the Americans whose lives have been in a lame though since the pandemic started just trying to get back home tonight. Stay with us. Welcome back everyone in now to the ongoing struggle for some Americans to return from overseas back in March Americans abroad in Peru faced a major crisis when the country's president shut down its borders and an effort to stem the spread of -- nineteen. Now some Americans are still stuck in that country with little help from the US government to get out our Maggie really has this report. Remember in the chaotic scenes like these playing hurt airports around the world. Thousands of Americans are finding themselves stranded abroad as a result of this corona virus pandemic countries locking down their borders trying to contain the spread of corona virus. Interbrew was sunning shoot down a domestic international travel on March 16 Brooke the country to a standstill and help many Americans let's. It's. Just been very. Mary. And police outside America's try to get out there were held public garden. This is not a good situation here right now. Months later. Rooms now easing restrictions. The US State Department says it's repatriated more than twelve hours in US citizens in the country but many who stayed behind. We have the question of evacuations. No spin themselves stuck with limited options and even fewer government. Resources to assist them. Citizens like Abbie mounted from Georgia she's been living in Peru for two years and says she decided to stay behind in part to make sure the nonprofit she worked for it would survive. I just felt like I need to stay in need you everything I look into you know how these people. Even then any you know not knowing what highlights from McLean oklahomans need. The nonprofit supports recent refugees from Venezuela could really think it was here in February just about a month before locked down. Think she found no other reason for seeing. Alejandro. Net is yeah yeah yeah mile training as we slightly Dixie from their home in Mina and together they're. Possibly yeah and should meet. At 84 hour contract today. The Camaro could play the latest. First thing that I noticed that Abby when I wanted to get to know her it was just her car her commitment to these children in the program and then her mom's and. And news Sunday and then it was really special and and it still Neal Cotts yeah. Eating meat. Didn't shock. Yeah so. Any. They're in love it simply means across the screen and they tell us about how they proposed to each other she asked him first. Go home. You know whenever you us. Lugar already and who really good friends and we were you know we're really just been blessed with each other Colleen we're like children. At a point IE I knew that I want an aggressive with terror there is no alternative to the initiative to say something to neat person she sat. Alejandro honest and some ideas you and it was just the slight explosion of emotion. This they share with us some exciting yeah. I think our curse I and pulled the ensuing weeks things more complicated new. Not now Abby wants to come back to the US to have her baby. He says server says in Peru have been halted indefinitely since March 16 and they'd been suspended worldwide except for life and death emergencies. And today the US consulate agency in Cuzco Peru officially closed it's doors until at least November. Making the future even more on certain. I. More track. Thicker and more people who use the embassy here in the mountains I think when there's less agencies and Neil Melissa were especially in times of crisis. And the humor column. Valerie Edmond symbol on Yost and her organization warrior angels rescue. Has helped to evacuate at least 350. Americans since the start of the crisis she says the situation on the ground has been challenged. At the beginning people were making the they had been stuck in her room where. Eight and it. Didn't know a little idea that's now it for months later and he still beat there are rules. And settle him some people have chosen to just live within their circumstances. And Aaron were the best entered. It really our whole situation room now canceled their candidacies lonely and consulates. Shedding gas. Little car. Under even more pressure they're stealing even more shirts and get out. He didn't win the good news over Peru restarting short placed between Cousteau in the capital -- is still the only place in the entire country became process he says passport requests and other travel related issues for US citizens and residents. Citizens are happy an impossible time getting. And in Britain lawful permanent residences and needs a little bit harder and now. With anyone who's not a lot resident yet it was in the practice and crying and yes. Or Lisa east but it's only it's nearly impossible. Seen. And Americans are also struggling to find affordable flights home. Princess couple Leno has been in Lima Peru since New York's after initially visiting his parents and medical issues and a family emergency caused him to postpone his march flight back to the states he's been stuck ever sentenced him running out of money fast and says he is dwindling hope of getting out soon. Mountain bike won't president of and I believe light curtains and considers I don't have any money and then also the required and wouldn't pick up. Your I don't. There are no born government organized repatriation flights out of Peru after the State Department warned American citizens to act immediately if they wanted to return to the US. Us people overseas need to ask themselves don't want to go home. Or my ready to stay abroad indefinitely. This is especially crucial for people who are in central and South America work and focusing the bulk of our efforts today. This is a decision they need to make now. The US embassies still sends a notice of private charters and commercial flights and many Americans have paid upwards of more than 2000 dollars per seat per ticket from Lima to Miami once on US soil many Americans and had to sell out additional cash to make it all the way home. An open station and Eric Gordon some room. But did. You know common goal early in the game. And moved to Miami it only took our breath have all slogans are targeted. Yeah I just don't go back home. Andy says she's fortunate enough to be able to afford to wait public arena says her biggest challenge now be able to get out of there with her fiance and her soon to be child. It's. Alejandro cannot get that piece in time and you have to make a decision of whether he will be without him to go back and had her baby in the US it would. Do you think he'll do what we decide. We are rallying parent you wouldn't being really hard decision and we I have. Have to take let pass they can becomes yes. For now the two have decided to wait and hoping the overwhelms consular staff can come through with Chris Gleason telling me. The young couple says they're hopeful and are looking forward to be getting their new light. It just starting their new family together and the United States. And it's still yet to me it. The illness trusted whatever god has planned for us and whoever he has. For assignment accepted and that means that she has to go back yeah medical care that she needs. And I noticed lead investing for RV and so I am yeah. You're Israeli killing British accent is playing. And in really hoping that says the album is I'm here at half an hour something unique. ABC news hi Maggie relief in London. Our thanks to Maggie and still ahead on ABC news time. Since just like for millions of unemployed Americans will the federal relief run out in the coming days we'll take a look. By the numbers also Conde less is making headlines but is his campaign for president making deadlines. And a deadly attack from a family of a federal judge a gunman dressed as a delivery driver. What authorities are now revealing. And welcome back everyone with congress back in session after a two week recess. The debate over the next corona virus relief package is heating up we take a look at what this means for millions of out of work Americans desperate from a lifeline. By the numbers. 32 million Americans are now claiming unemployment benefits in many of them are receiving an extra 600 dollars a week in federal relief on top of their state unemployment benefits for these payments are set to expire in just ten days on or before Friday July 31 if they're not extended. Americans who loses federal relief we'll see an immediate. Fifty to 75%. Pay cut according to an analysis by ever for ISI. Back in May house Democrats passed a three trillion dollar relief package that would extend those 600 dollar payments through January 20/20 one. But repel you want a lower price tag around a trillion dollars and have discussed re doing a federal unemployment benefits. And the White House's push for adding a payroll tax cut. To their legislation. When we come back back to school. How the school districts in Texas is planning on handling a returned to learning. Summer sports for more than a dozen states dealing with a serious heat wave pushing temperatures into the triple digits this week. And major news a lot of hip pop's biggest stars making maniacal should be done a lot now she's taken on a new role wearing a new pack as week. Take a look at our top trending stories on abcnews.com. Scientists at Oxford University reporting good news in an early trial there examines Okobi nineteen vaccine is saying it's been shown to prompt a protective immune response. And hundreds of people who lived. It is good news is this is a positive open again there's a language capabilities of Islam the only nominee and move into the larger scale real world trials but it is good to see more days and more problems moving into this very important news mobile I'm vaccine that is going. Great for larger scale trials are currently underway even removed. White House president tries to keep going to resume daily drummer readings which normally in the late April I was telling them that we had a lot of people watching record numbers watching initiative cable television television has never been anything like nearly 64000. New cases were reported today and the president met with congressional Republicans discuss the next round and economic stimulus that the White House has risen in adding funding for Marco in 1910 from. Northeast is enduring a heat wave a record breaking temperatures are reported. Heat advisories and warnings across fifteen states from South Carolina models and may even want to move toward a I legend Mike Barack commitment screaming at least heat index hitting triple digits from DC to Philly to New York. Take a look at the numbers on the wane no relief coming in the next several things. And just make sure you pacing yourself better most importance are plenty of fluids keep hydrated as we check on your neighbors and big. The continent he. Kanye West won't be on the ballot in South Carolina get until noon Monday to gather and submit 101000 signatures in his bid for president that didn't happen this hour his first campaign event Sunday in which he suggested that everyone or as a baby should get a million dollars declared Harriet Tubman didn't creamy slaves. Broke down in tears talking about how white can turn out you discuss ending her first time since their daughter Noory. A big need army is coming that you may not announcing that she's pregnant with the first round. She let the world know by posting some baby bump pictures on its program without attacking tiger isn't saying she's overflowing with excitement and gravitate. Announce the deadly attack on the family of a federal judge in New Jersey a masked shooter dressed as a FedEx deliveryman killed the judge's son and injured her husband. A suspect is now dead here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos on what we're learning about the alleged killer and as possible connection to this family. Tonight the mystery deepening into the breeze and daytime shootings at the New Jersey home a federal judge Esther solace. By a man dressed in a FedEx uniform he's fees comfort. 5 PM Sunday authorities say judge solace is twenty year old son Daniel answers the door. Is shot and killed solace is husband mark and Gerald he is also then shot and survives. The suspects. Bothered by a neighbor walking away calmly and he's not a right guy rule army of somewhere as volume and none out that we sent. Who says. Then today in liberty New York a hundred miles north of the crime scene. Law enforcement sources say the alleged shooter had been found dead in a call are from an apparent self inflicted gunshot. That's suspect law enforcement sources identifying as Manhattan lawyer and self described anti feminist. Roy den Hollander in twice fifteen she represented a woman before judge solace who wanted to register for the military trapped. But was replaced for unknown reasons June 2019. He's also known for suing Manhattan nine clubs over ladies' night discounts. Telling ABC news in 2007. And now trying to turn this T walls of equality. On the famine Nazis who have change this country judge solace was reportedly in the basement at the time of the shootings and not heart. Lindsay authorities are investigating any connections to Hollander besides that's when he fifteen case and if he made any threats this is a problem US marshals have seen before just last here. They released data showing close to 4500. Threat had been made against federal judges. When's it. Our thanks to Stephanie. We -- to the continuing debate about schools reopening and would like to bring in doctor flip Tonya adopting the superintendent of the out dean independent school district in Houston Texas. Thanks so much for joining us. For handing me. They hear district is of course in a Kobe nineteen hot spot and you've chosen to begin the school year with remote learning. Was typical decision and how did you decide on this course of action. Thank you so much again just a quick clear and the kind of set the context of its okay. It is located in Houston if you've ever wanted to bush and its own hair or you in the middle of all being. We have six announces it is man thousand employees. And our students basic 7% Hispanic and 23%. And Mary. If so is he just stated he's its its business cards and the communities it is convenient than harness. Alan we are started out looking at how we're gonna come back guiding principle was we'll let the reward to go lists and as we could slow us. In April. House and kill as interested as I base that base and experience and based based instruction because as we all know. The great equalizer is how epic it teacher in a classroom. However when the surge in everything is happening in Houston. In our community being gig at it has and evidently wasn't yet that there was at a safety week at the leaflet safety. And I'll miss you think about the numbers to go look at here's Johnny doesn't close to this artist. An all night as any. One with the bulls highest numbered interests. Is in the eye is. So. Why didn't he wait so well rested his bats but based the eighties we know that we let's keep everyone's. I tell you know when it's time to return students in the class re looking for specific infection rate or other measure before going back to in person learning. Of course we'll be leaning on our chuck officials. Or local health officials in. Absolutely you know I think people are marchment are starting we're talking about beating the curb and we are looking at. I would decrease in the number oh chase is as well as infection rates and so Corso. You get out forty it will continue against the listen to our local health officials are. A look you know leaned on them as well. How concerned are you about the potential for widening achievement gap and also the challenges for. Working parents who are now to have to supervise their children during work hours. It is what you still like at night I'm an assistant at a pretty wet raise in property. And think you're about the challenge is that many of our parents are having right now written massing daylight my grandmother we have units and asked to work. However and as we're looking at Hulu bull or what we know how to do was indicate he adds we don't know how dare you know or hair or. Or. Allows the black. And so immediate Ben. That being Africans the next and say a lot of uncertainties. But the whipping uncertain at this we have how is it teachers. Or appeared in right now studying ways that we can eat more creative NBC's meet remotely. And lastly do you agree with the Houston mayor that the city should go back into lockdown in order to slow the infection rate. When I know for sure what did what I learned where Reyes allowed. Us that the nation even the fact that this is a global pandemic is the safest place for everyone is home. It's no lives. We did our homework at a time bid on sheriff's old lady it will be evidence of move all of that there's so many different unknowns. And so what I know here is went into this for you leave the Mitchell eight. And then Albert wouldn't do it did this begin and whatever and burglary and whether it's been Mo or. He's the. Doctor adopting a thank you so much for your time stay safe. Zero. And coming up next on ABC news five the tributes pouring in for John Lewis and a look back on the life and legacy of the civil rights icon in his own words stay with us. You. Finally tonight the legacy and life of John Lewis the civil rights legend and seventeen term congressman from Georgia passed away late Friday at eighty years old. The tributes tonight from men who devoted his life to racial justice and equality. Encouraging people to go out and meet could trouble. Of course the goal. Until we redeem the slowly over her. His fiery speech dogged passion and boundless courage and commitment to civil rights made congressman John Lewis an icon. There's not right. An outpouring of tributes for alleged. Including from Barack Obama who credited Lewis with helping to make his presidency possible. Later awarding him the presidential medal of freedom in 2011. And now sharing these words not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful remarkable way. John Lewis did and Oprah recounting a conversation she had with the former freedom rider just last week writing that she told him. Thank you for your courage in leading the fight for freedom. My life as it is would not have been possible without you. We as a college student he helped lead the fight against racial inequality. By participating in multiple protests. In 1963. He was just 23 the youngest speaker at the march on Washington right alongside Martin Luther King Jr. Brandon. Meadows not but again. That we don't walk yeah. Two years later she would lead peaceful protesters across the Edmund pettis bridge fighting for the right to vote. Were met her. Brutal force by state troopers Lewis bloodied and with a fractured skull. Charles activists until it is thought indeed now. Toulouse and now I just Sheila. Crowned unshakable sadness that. We won't have him in this country at a time that we eat fueling and we needle and we need each other. Very fittingly this is our image of the day mourners gathering to pay tribute to John Lewis and fun of the mural painted in his honor in downtown Atlanta. There's also a growing memorial tonight of letters and tributes forming the base of the 65 foot tall painting. A fitting way to commemorate a man whose legacy. Is larger than life. And that is our show for this hour be sure to stay tuned ABC news five more context and analysis of the day's top stories I'm Lindsey Davis Lou we'll leave you tonight with John Lewis in his own words. As we continue to remember and celebrate the life of the civil rights legend. So can we have to do something a little ordinary. Sometimes you have to make a way I don't know him. We have been blown what cruel. When yeah. You have to make a look and artists we have to mood to be. Auction keep sitting in chief Stan NN. You protests. To design along those aggregates and I'm coming down and look for all of us young we would rather than children and we get anything good trap. Is that people really really didn't do that we've filled in doing this to without being. That people however. Gregoire this summer I know who. People ever right to know what they can put down late in south. Knew the outcome of my election we must Brian at all what's driving the album. And we want not freedom and we want it now. Children and again children and did. What do you stand. This vote may be. We haven't missed. And it mandate. Douby owner rights yes it doesn't matter what real black on white Latino and Asian American on native American did DeVon. Straight game will one leave hub will want to download. And that is way even house.

