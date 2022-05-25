ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Jan. 6 hearing reveals pressure campaign on former VP Mike Pence; debate over potential body armor regulation in the wake of mass shootings; icon Gloria Estefan talks ‘Father of the Bride’ remake.

