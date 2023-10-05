ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 5, 2023

75,000 striking healthcare workers say Kaiser refuses to negotiate; American missionary held hostage talks return home; Inside initiative to support migrant children education as they wait for asylum.

October 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live