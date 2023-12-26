ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

U.S. launches retaliatory strikes on targets in Iraq; Growing migration from South Pacific as Micronesians arrive in Hawaii in hopes of better life; A look back at the breakout stars of 2023.

December 26, 2023

