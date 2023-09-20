ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Sep 20, 2023

Linsey Davis sits down exclusively with GOP candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis to talk abortion, immigration and his showdown with Disney; DNC Chair Jamie Harrison on party's support for President Joe Biden.

September 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live