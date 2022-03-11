ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Emotional moments for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during confirmation hearing; remembering trailblazer Madeleine Albright; talking with singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo about world tour and new film.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live