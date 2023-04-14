ABC News Live: Protesters fill Paris streets after pension change is approved

Plus, the suspect in a classified documents leak appears before a judge for the first time, and an up-close look at how New York is working to improve the lives of homeless children in the Bronx.

April 14, 2023

