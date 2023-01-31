ABC News Live: More first responders fired amid fallout from Nichols’ death

Plus, the latest on investigations into Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and a chat with a barrier-breaking contestant on Netflix’s “The Circle.”

January 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live