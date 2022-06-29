ABC News Live: Shooting at Virginia Walmart leaves 6 dead

Plus, the alleged shooter from the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub is set to appear in court after being released from the hospital, and Russian missile strikes cause mass blackouts in Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live