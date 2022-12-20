ABC News Live: Supreme Court temporarily extends Title 42 immigration policy

Plus, the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack recommended criminal referrals against former President Trump, and a major earthquake rocks northern California.

December 20, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live