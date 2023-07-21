ABC News Live: Triple-digit temperatures smash records

Plus, a federal grand jury is meeting in the Jan. 6 investigation, as former President Donald Trump said "an arrest and indictment" are likely.

July 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live