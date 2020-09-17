Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Brain surgery could curb opioid addiction

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update new details in the alleged poisoning of Vladimir Putin critic election of Olney. The Russian opposition leaders team says they found a nerve agent on a water bottle inside his hotel room. They released this video and Lindsey Graham from that room saying they now believe he was poisoned there and not at the airport. The volleys in the Berlin hospital after getting critically sick on a flight last month. This week he shared a photo with his family say he's finally able to breathe on his own and sit up in bed. Over in California governor Gavin Newsom is sharing some cautious optimism about the western wildfires. He says most of the 25 major fire complexes are becoming increasingly contained. But the bobcat fire in Los Angeles county is still posing a major challenge and has only 3% contained. Fires burned at least 3.4 million acres and smothered the area and so much smoke even the skies in New York City where he sees. And hurricane Sally has left a trail of destruction in parts of the Gulf Coast winds ripped off the top of this building near where the storm made land fall. As a category two this is in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Sally also tore the walls off the side of an apartment building into the rooms inside there and downtown Pensacola Florida was left under several feet of water. But has since trained. We have some breaking news from New York City three days before public schools were set to open for in person learning. Things are changing again mayor go the Bellagio has delayed in person classes for the second time. And now says reopening will happen in phases according to grade. The mayor says the move comes after teachers' unions reached out with real concerns about safety. But he still insist real progress has been made. And now to a possible breakthrough in treating addiction. Brain surgery. Doctors at West Virginia University are essentially using up pacemaker on the brain to try to curb addiction and we got the chance to talk to their very first patient. This morning a procedure used to treat disorders like parkinson's and epilepsy is creating hope for those who suffer from addiction. Patient Jim Hudson suffered from an essential tremor for thirty years but after undergoing deep brain stimulation DBS he's made a remarkable recovery. Now the procedures being tested to help curb cravings and anxiety. The only thing that you want to do is. Get high because it because that's all you know how to do it Jared but culture's been addicted to OPU is for over eighteen years. He's now the first US patient to have DBS treatment aimed at addiction I tried every avenue. I may have recovery. That you could possibly find desperate he turned to the Rockefeller neuroscience institute at West Virginia University. When did the action gets so severe it becomes a brain condition. And there's a parts of the brain that is striving do you. Two we have increased cravings. And it's a drive for you to seek drugs since ger is repeated stints in rehab and therapy failed. For Jarrett the results have been promising. He's now sober almost a year. I was as bad as they can get and that if significant help me than it can help anybody. That's in. It's important to note this treatment is an early trial stages and it's really intended for people who already tried other treatments. But considering more than 100 Americans lose their lives to open joins every day guarantee results are raising a lot of hope for the future. And speaking of hope a new study shows eye glasses could help in slowing the spread of the corona virus. Researchers in China made the link after analyzing over 200 patients hospitalized with cove in nineteen. The study is preliminary and small but it could have big implications. Are will Reeve has more. We know masks help prevent the spread of coated but could eyeglasses. A new study from Chinese researchers looking at 276. Patients hospitalized due to coated suggests just that. What was striking. Is that we five point 8% of those who. In the hostel for Kobe which were eye glasses whereas you know the 31% of the general population. Is the study indicates wearing eyeglasses might offer people protection against cold mid nineteen infection and is asked who grew body of evidence that transition you have been. Different ways and we've always been concerned. He can remembering me. Experts say co big can be transmitted through your nose mouth or even eyes. All areas where the virus can attach to a particular Bruce sect der on the surface of the body's cells. The mucous membranes serving as an entrance for the virus. Which is why this summer doctor Anthony felt she told ABC news doctor Jan Ashton. Where are not goggles or some sort of eye protection. Isn't a bad idea. Theoretically you should protect all the need coastal surfaces so if you have goggles over an ice shield. You should use it I mean it's not universally recommended but if you really want to be complete should probably use it if you can't. But many experts warn if you plan on wearing a face shield unmasking is still vital. The larger draw and he will get to stop. This longer drama at eight arm fall air streams draining very. In the end we seasonal or around their bodies are very easily. The CDC has not issued any formal recommendation on universal eye protection like most studies on Covert. More research is necessary Diane and why it will read Forrest thanks well. And scientists say they are getting closer to figuring out exactly how the corona virus transferred from animals to humans. Researchers at the University of Glasgow say they found a single lineage responsible for the pandemic. And then it's likened the virus first transferred from a back to another intermediary animal before jumping to humans. They say their research also proves the virus was not man made it and could help prepare for the next pandemic. That study is now awaiting peer review. And for more science and technology headlines here's ABC's Kenneth mountain. In today's tech vice president trumpets expecting a report today on Oracle's bid for tick tock the president said he's not prepared to sign off on anything. Until he sees the deal critics still fear the company that owns tick tock quit maintain access to information. Of these apps users in the US. Sony says the launch of its long awaited PlayStation viable begin on never heard twelve. And it's going to cost 499. Dollars putting. Bet on par with rival Microsoft's Xbox series pacs the new PS five this tall and then in comes in white with a block. Trend finally AT&T is considering offering customer the way to save some money on their wireless phone bills the company's CEO says. To save five or ten dollars users which have to put up with ads on their phones if it happens it won't be for at least a year or so. Earlier attempt by Diana I would put it with so many ads just to see you on ABC news five. Com cats I don't put it would be the more to see you in person my friend but I'll take you on the screen for now. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane the state of thanks for joining us ABC Atlantis here for all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is weekly press conference. Have a great day everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.