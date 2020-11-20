-
Now Playing: CDC issues warning for the holidays
-
Now Playing: Airlines report spike in Thanksgiving cancellations after CDC warning
-
Now Playing: Robert De Niro says Rudy Giuliani alleging election fraud is out of ‘desperation’
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani pushes conspiracies
-
Now Playing: CDC issues Thanksgiving travel warning as COVID-19 cases soar
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor's loved ones share about her impact: 'To know her is to love her'
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Week: Meet Ben Afquack
-
Now Playing: 3rd grand juror in Breonna Taylor case speaks out
-
Now Playing: Josh Groban talks about his new album, ‘Harmony’
-
Now Playing: Josh Groban performs ‘The Impossible Dream’
-
Now Playing: How ‘GMA’ November Book Club pick ‘Memorial’ is winning readers’ hearts
-
Now Playing: Pitbull honors 1st responders in performance at 2020 Latin Grammy’s
-
Now Playing: How to make a Thanksgiving meal for 4 under $40
-
Now Playing: Tips and tricks for elementary-age kids learning from home
-
Now Playing: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ showrunner talks keeping the show’s big reunion a secret
-
Now Playing: Woman speaks out about alleged affair with Hillsong pastor
-
Now Playing: Hunger disparity grows amid economic uncertainty
-
Now Playing: CDC warns Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving amid COVID surge