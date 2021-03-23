Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Colorado mass shooting suspect in custody

Hi everyone I'm Diane Macedo ABC news live is now continuing coverage as we learn more. About last night's mass shooting at a supermarket in boulder Colorado at least ten people. Were killed in that shooting including veteran police officer Eric Talley police say they now have a suspect. In custody and were learning more not only about that suspect but also about. The other victims involved in the shooting the full list we've received those victims as David mentioned but I'm gonna mention them again. Danny Strong twenty years old in Evanston did escape 23 years old Ricky olds 25. Tree lot americanize yak 49. Suzanne fountain 59. Terry like there. 51. Officer Eric Talley 51. Kevin Mahoney 61. Lynn merry 62. Jodi waters 65 and again we just received. That list of the victims at this moment police are not pursue releasing more information about them but we of course will bring you their stories. As we get them we did learn a little bit more about officer Eric Talley he was the first on the scene. After those calls came in around 2:30 PM me he was killed there on the scene it in an exchange. With the gunmen. And we learned. Officer tally had seven children ages five to eighteen those are who he leaves behind the chief test actually got emotional. As she spoke about this loss of life saying that officer tally had just been in her office to receive. An award this is a close knit community clearly they are feeling the loss of these ten lives we also learned. A bit more about the shooter has been identified as 21 year old. A model lists the police didn't grab release much information about him at a time that we know that he suffered a leg injury in this attack he's currently in the hospital in stable condition and is expected. To be released to the jail likely. Later today he is facing ten counts. A first degree murder and I want to bring in. Former FBI agent in ABC's contributor Brad Garrett to talk a little bit about the investigation that's now under way Brad one of the big things. That everybody wants to know and that investigators couldn't reveal just yet is the motive why. Why would this happen but walk us through. What is going on in that investigation right now because one thing that came out clear from this press conference is that there are many agencies working. And according to law enforcement they are all cooperating. Really well together how important is that when you're trying to piece something like this together. It extremely Ian Gordon Diane in what happens is that everybody has their professional lane. So leave you look at the FBI and the DA mentioned this they're processing the crime scene because they can bring in a lot of them and insects that technicians. On a short notice. The FBI probably will do any technical stuff they want done but let's say the shooter had a self and was on him. They'll track that cellphone were seen move Dorsey is gone what sources he didn't. At the of the circle gonna be really tight that they draw around him. The city county and state police probably are interviewing people and maybe as well as he FBI. Who is this guy. Would drove him to that particular market is our market relevant another words. Does the store represents something to the shooter like did he work there idiot or relative or loved one work there. Or did he is randomly pick it all of that becomes important and sort of figured this out and that's why don't these agencies will come together. In each day at the end of the day. They'll they'll talk about what each found wouldn't find evidence wise wooden did and would then significant others say. What did his cellphone tell us what do these sales social media. He's only 21 years old sadly the same age. As the shooter we had just a few days ago. So he may well be very active on social media that can be helped. And read I know we also heard the special agent in charge of Denver saying. They're asking the public for tips for any digital I assume he meant images that people may have captured if they were there are in the surrounding area. What kind of evidence are they looking for on that front and how much can that help. Well you can help a lot like Diane think about the US capitol C. Law enforcement and the federal prosecutors. Have a bounty of video electorate. And so the ability to see the movements of the shooters the movement of the officers. In basically a tick tock of potentially what happened because. At some point if the shooter decides to go to trial. All of that information becomes relevant his movement's long portions moments law enforcement interaction with him. Cut and I'd gun fight interaction. And may be verbal we don't know yet but all that becomes important and people obviously there was somebody. News streaming as yesterday actually walked to the store get initiated you don't want down. All of that video could become relevant that may well have been people inside the supermarket. That fired up their funds and shot may be the shooter and maybe other people so it becomes potentially. Evidence. And Mack got men I know you were just there at the press conference you spoken to some of the witnesses there on the ground. Walk us through how the community is dealing with us we heard so many officials today emphasizing the fact that these victims were just grocery shopping is something we all do. But also one of the rare things that we have continued to do. Throughout the pandemic so you're these people are going to replace one of the few places where they probably see their neighbors and are able to feel a little bit of routine. And then something like this happens. And I think it's for that reason Dianne that it's very possible. And you know I don't want to extrapolate too much or postulate but. That's probably the reason that the suspects chose the supermarket because that's where the people work and cheering from eyewitnesses we hear about. The specific cadence of the gunfire that it sounded. And methodical. It was that did the suspect wasn't talking he wasn't saying anything but he went about his business but shooting people with brutal. Determination. It appears at one of the stunning things about this particular shooting according to police is that everybody he shocked. Is dead. There was nobody wounded except for the suspect himself according to police. Which is incredibly rare and I don't know if you all got a chance to watch this press conference in and I've been to many press conferences. Come of all kinds and certainly after shootings as well. I've never seen a police chief. This distraught shaken up he is sort of encapsulates. What this community is going through how. Just shattered it is by the senselessness of violence. Of this particular shooting and obviously police officer who would just be and saw his son had just been. Given an award at this very police station with the police chief just two weeks ago. Eric Talley that officer who was first on the scene and killed was apparently CPR specialist and he would teach it two people including his own children. And one of his sons apparently saved another one of his children by administering CPR when did the child had swallowed a quarter and was getting an award here so. I mean I hated that that that chief just said everything for this community which is reeling and for the first time we've been able to get. Big names of the victims but haven't spoken to those eyewitness is Diane. You get a sense of the terror of the moment the you know they could smell the gun tartar. Here the cadence of that of that gunfire and people were rushing towards the exit that there were also. Flippers of heroism the other. The light touch in the shoulder directing so much where the exit was. Collaborating with the staff and knowing exactly where to go a all of these things ended up saving countless lives as of course. Did the quick actions of law enforcement including Eric Talley who just. Left right into action and apparently into the line of fire Diane. Now we heard the officials there saying that Eric Talley died charging. Right into the light of fires to save this community. That he loves so much the police chief went out of her way to say that he did not need to work in law enforcement he had a career. Before that but that he felt he had a higher calling to come and worked as a police officer. And protect. The community so that that community obviously reeling now not only from the loss a very tally but the other victims here and then as I mentioned. We currently don't know much about them we read their names in their ages but we are going to hear more more stories. As Matt you know suggested that of of what actually happened in that supermarket and how people helped one another get out of this. And of course we're gonna bring you those stories as we get them but I want to bring in. Pierre Thomas is Weller Chief Justice correspondent now because here you say there's actually ban. A growing concern among law enforcement about mass shootings is mounting recently Tommy about. Time as we've all been fixated. They're dealing with the pandemic. There has been a trend into the mass shootings and has been getting worse. If you look at the numbers of mass shootings has recorded by the gun violence archive. In 2018. There were roughly 377. Mass you can which is a pretty high number. By the next year to jump to 400 plus. Mass shootings last year 20/20 610 and eleven mass shootings are those are defined as shootings. We're four or more people are injured or killed. This is something as it is worsening law enforcement officials deeply concerned because just as we point out that. This particular shooting took place in the supermarket. Increasingly. These lone gunman or showing up and all the places that we hold dear the supermarket. Wal-Mart. Houses of worship. Schools. Elementary schools high schools. The movie theater so all these places are now in focus of these kinds of shooters. And unfortunately is something that's the situation is worsening and law enforcement is going to have to try to figure out a way to get command of the situation. And sheriff feels like nowhere. Is safer and now Karen Thomas Mack got men Brad Garrett thank you all we appreciate. You're reporting on this or gonna take a quick break now what I just wanna just quickly recap again. We just got the latest on that shooting over in Colorado in boulder at a supermarket ten people are dead those victims. Have now been identified we're also learning about the shooter who is now facing ten counts of first degree murder he's currently in stable condition at the hospital but expected. To be transferred to the jail later today we're gonna continue to bring you updates on this story as we get them though we're also gonna have some other headlines for you. Right after the break we'll be right back stay with us. Welcome back there's some new questions now about that fourth possible vaccine from AstraZeneca. The National Institutes of Health released a statement saying there's concern AstraZeneca may have included outdated information. In its announcement about its covad nineteen vaccine trial which the agency says quote. May have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data. A doctor Anthony fat she says it's still very likely this is a very good vaccine and that Americans should not worries since there are safeguards in place. All of this is gonna be decided by the FDA stable independently. Gold every dip of dated themselves and not rely on any interpretation from anyone including the company. Still found to cause us an unforced errors saying it was not necessary and he worries it will likely contribute to vaccine hesitancy. We're also getting an exclusive look inside to the facilities holding unaccompanied minors who cross the border into the United States. The Biden administration is not letting journalists into the facilities they say due to call it concerns but they did release video from facilities and El Paso and Donna Texas. Were unaccompanied children and other migrants are awaiting transfer to other federal agencies. Only 250 people are supposed to be held here instead they're close to 4000. Crammed in pots. The White House says that working as quickly as possible to move the children into shelters and homes. And we're also getting a first look at a new dot he's serious about pop star Demi Lovato. Dancing with the devil is revealing new details about the singer's nearly fatal overdose. And her struggle with an eating disorder KV hearts and has more. Name now they have. Sam in the past few years whining set the record straight about what was happening. This morning exclusive first look at the new documentary everyone's talking about. Actually don't think people realize how bad it actually was seen Demi Lovato dancing with the devil. This superstar and the people closest to her opening up like never before there are times where I was just playing. She's miserable. For the first time she's talking about the overdose that almost killed there. I had three. Strokes. IA. Had a heart attack she asks who eat two or three times. What have they didn't listen to me you're your in the hospital. I need you overdose. I suffered brain damage from their strokes. I can't drive anymore. And I have blind spots and my Asia any. Ways series sharing unreleased footage from the months leading up to that tween teen overdose in I'm just not feeling comfortable in my body and now. Like we are. Sure knew or should and from what she went through armed Ben things are basing and. Addressing her constant struggle with Dottie yeah niche dishes so much pressure as a female. In the industry don't look a certain way until it can dress a certain way you. And the ladies of wood cup June. And really triggering and the links her teen went to two trying to keep or sober. There's one goal would go outside and being good are Danny. Everybody you're journeys unique. And dance here in LA got a first look at him he's raw emotion in her honesty last night during a drive in screening of the jockey series Kim Kardashian was among Demi supporters who came out she says it is a must see. You can find Demi Lovato dancing with the devil premiering today on YouTube. Caylee hard time ABC news Los Angeles. Caylee thanks for that and I want to bring Yale university's psychiatry fellow doctor Amanda Calhoun for more on this. Doctor Calhoun thanks for being here we heard there. Sending revealed a lot about her drug overdose in this new documentary so what can lead to that kind of substance abuse other things that. We can look out for particularly when it comes to a young woman in the public eye. Yeah things are having me Diane. Regis CEO you know we think about substance use disorders and you know I honestly psychiatric disorders. I'm chronic stress and pressure exacerbates those disorders and so. You know when you have someone who's under a lot of pressure on a lot of straps so for example steam. Imagine celebrity status. That's going to increase your risk of developing. Psychiatric illnesses and mental health problems and you know we see dad and not just substance use disorders but it can happen. But in the form and eating disorders. It happened at Ormond depressive disorders. And so I. Latin as far as things look out for I would definitely say you have an individual's under a lot of pressure that is really not feeling a sense of control. I would be concerned about an individual potentially struggling for mental health issues. This is not server Demi talking about the pressure that she face around. Body image and eating which I imagine for someone in the public guy is is even harder but I think it's something so many people particularly women. Can relate to what contributes to that and how much of that to you think. It's contributed to by the images that we CEO of women and pop culture. Yeah acting great question and you know it's kind of two sides to plane I was actually recently published a paper about the impact. Celebrities. Disclosing. Come their struggles of mental illness. And actually if it's done in a way that you know is really kind of talking about their vulnerabilities like Demi has done. We'd actually is seen a lot of the TD comfort Matt so. Basically he had a celebrity you look up to who basically reveals. You know I've been struggling with depression I've been struggling with the eating disorder that should lead to people sometimes seeking help for those. For those conditions. Now on the other side of things he talked about body image and women in society. You know that you chance. We we don't live in at. Q you know where people live in societies and then cold servers and in this current culture that we live in America. There's this game is ideal I mean the classic examples thinking about somebody like a Maryland Munro who. You don't really wouldn't be thinned by today's standards but. Demos really considered the ideals we seen. Models celebrities they have been getting thinner over time and so you know we've done some research and looked into that. Girls who look at images of celebrities who are very stand. And respond positively to those images tend to have lower. Self esteem and lower body image. Probably because they realize that act in this ideal is not an ideal that many women can average T and definitely proud. We can't it she even healthy way and so when you think about the impact. You don't even little girls' elementary school looking at. You know what they are supposed to aspire to be I didn't know and you can never really reach that I deal. It can lead to a lot of over unsafe eight years. Now we also heard that Demi had a whole team of people around her trying to work to keepers over into keeper healthy. And yet this still happens errors so. If you have someone in your life that you're concerned about either because of his substance issue or because of an eating disorder or any other mental health issue. What's the right thing to do you how do you help that person. So I think that you know it does vary widely depending on on the illness I wouldn't say back. Reducing stress would be the would be nothing that would be wonderful and really think he about the impact. Com you know that really thing about the impact on us this idea on that person and also thinking about the root of the issue and so. We talked about eating disorders. Struggling it you know striving to be then maybe part of it. But it man Beatles story you know the person may be struggling from trauma the person may be struggling from feeling like they can really control their life and so. I would really honestly say getting that person connected to that there are open to let. I'm dear he bond seeing a psychiatrist. You really need someone who's trained in this work meaning a mental illness and substance used in eating disorders. To really help you because family and friends and a team are super important and support networks are incredibly important but there are certain things that your family your friends might do. Tim May Day you disorder or worse that they may not Els of for example. Talking about you know was only to be in eating disorder for example. Talking about food it really talking about calories and restricting what they eat is really not a good idea. And oftentimes you know people made maybe do certain things trying to help the and to regulate their eating behaviors and so. It is really helps to have been connected with the psychiatrists. Who knows all these triggering statements and concepts and being used it will be able to steer that he should they or their family and support system away from things. That may be triggering into the purse and that their family and friends just might not be aware. And sometimes we mean the best though it doesn't always come out that way doctor Amanda Calhoun thank you so much we appreciate your time today. They he's a much anatomy Dianne it's our pleasure. And that does or for this ABC news live update I'm that Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see back here 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran's for the breakdown.

