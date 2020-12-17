Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Congressional leaders nearing deal on COVID-19 relief bill

Good morning I'm -- the state of thanks for streaming with us in today's update congressional leaders could be close to reaching a deal want to hold in nineteen relief package the 900 billion dollar bill could help millions of Americans struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. The package is expected to include 600 dollar stimulus checks for all Americans. And weekly 300 dollar unemployment checks. The US Department of Labor now reports 885000. Americans filed for initial claims of unemployment benefits last week. Top 23000. From the week before. Millions of people are in a winter white out this morning as a major storm slams the northeast parts of New York are buried under nearly four feet of snow and driving conditions. Are dangerous take a look at this close call in Pennsylvania those are two EMS crew members almost hit by a truck while responding to an accident. And the nor'easter is colliding with one of the biggest shipping operations of all time potentially delaying. Called it vaccine deliveries UPS and FedEx haven't specifically said. How the storm is affecting vaccine operations. Meanwhile the FDA is set to vote on emergency use authorization from a Daryn as corona virus vaccine. But there are some new concerns this morning after two people suffered allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccines. This says the US reports its deadliest day on record since the pandemic started. A record 3600. People lost their lives to help with nineteen yesterday. Now let's go to California which is seeing record levels of cases and deaths a top LA health officials said hospitals there are quote under siege chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has the latest. This morning patients going straight to enforce traffic jam in your hallways outside the traffic jam of ambulances that delivered. Providence Saint Mary's hospital in Apple Valley, California. Hasn't been below capacity for weeks. I believe we have about 57 to sixty patients right now. That are icu level care the hospital for how many icu beds feast of we have a twenty bed ICM. So there. Facing your 300% that's usually write she and yes that's correct. Across the country over 113. Thousand Americans are hospitalized with Kuby setting a record for the eleventh straight day and a new record also set overnight. For deaths a staggering 3400 people the nation's current epicenter of California reporting over 53000. New cases dozens have spent days waiting for rooms at this hospital. About ninety minutes from LA many of them are desperate plea deal. And some charge nurse Jamal Willis tells us. Every day Donna just as Smart and now we ran multiple calls back to back we three coal blues at the same time you know one of our doctors. Whenever Randall's close at hand almost you've learned and cardiac arrest cardiac or if they don't it. Bob the never finished another one right now. That doctor was remind Dylan. Handling ten code blues just Wednesday morning see you're literally scurrying between three patients who are essentially dying at the same time. Mr. And we were successfully able to get them back. But have ended. The the it's critical right now but this is kind of like what it's like being at war. It's. I've never seen somebody code blues. All and what shift. But the hospital quality director tells us he should hear he's beginning to suffer when there too many patients for too few nurses against. You can't give a care you'd like to get that's correct yes and so. That is happening right now on every unit of the hot. But I'll egg dye and this entire hospitals had to reconfigure itself literally reshaping itself to accommodate the massive surge of patients. Mostly co vacation so it's this is one of those overflowed tents where they triage patients they treat them if they are not contagious with Kobe here. Com insider there is a lobby past the lobby is now a cove it toward the operating room. Has now become part of the emergency room. There are still dozens of people lining the hallways waiting for hospital beds and we're told that some of them have waited for days for this so you know. This is definitely not going away and the biggest concern. At hospitals like this especially in California right now is that people will see that vaccination program as a green light to go spend the holidays with members. Of their family or outside their immediate household. When the medical staff here says the darkest days are ahead they're just begging people to stay home Diane. Good advice not government in Los Angeles thanks Matt. And a winter storm has many schools closed in the northeast this morning despite the challenges of 20/20 one superintendent is trying to ensure a snow day still holds its magic. Doctor Bonnie she Gibson from West Virginia even closed virtual school for students and staff yesterday. Urging families to 41 day dates this serious business of growing up and instead. Play in the snow and doctor Gibson. Joins me now back to give some good morning let me do decide to not just shut down the school building. But also cancel bird houses. Acting is engineer man's Diane. Now I guess we don't have doctor Gibson but. Highly recommend checking out and reading her letter advising parents that for just this moment. We can all enjoy their stay together. And now we want to go over to Capitol Hill where senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is now speaking about the potential for a club in nineteen relief package let's listen. An average but the situation organization. There's familiar. Funding from the federal government is hanging in the balance. In the next few days. Congress will either succeed or fail would provide a secure and stable funding for military commanders. Are federal departments. And sheet investments for future. Fortunately our callers on the appropriations committee on their house counterparts have been on the Danish partisan bicameral committee work its full year. Government funding legislation. On the one yard line. I'm optimistic that we didn't close are other parallel business we should be able just on the government. And move forward together. Does that resonate the way in which this year is on like pennies and we've shame before us. Vision more than non months and donation begin to feel the full force the Covert Contra impediments. The American people have gone what Americans do and crises come knock. The central workers are gripped a nation running. Health care professionals have worked. Day and night to care for chargers. Furor American businesses haven't up debris undated nobody did advise the medical experts. Balancing delighted Jennings a columnist trojans operation orange leaders give us safe and effective dioxins and Rucker com. But the American people need another bridge to those better news that are not so far all. The country needs congress to come through another targeted rescue Coptic. They waited months they've waited and suffered and some of god well needless political games are played out. The American people wait for more emergency assistance ought could be over. For months called for a targeted about partisan cockroach. That would put hundreds of billions of dollars and apparel support just induction and distribution. Extended unemployment aid should schools and other central priority H. Sean Clinton encouraged that our democratic college of our embrace the trial more. That's been the right solution. For our country almost. And a bipartisan bicameral agreement appears to be closer. The outlawed that I've been discussing a democratic leader. Structural decisions on leader McCarthy would get another huge goes about partisan support out the door. Mistrust as possible. We've yet to nail down every detail but in broad strokes we've been discussing the targeted second round of job shaving pitcher protection program. That Republicans have sought it should flush on. We're discussing many tens of billions of dollar assured distribute induction and scolded testing and equipment should schools to get our huge. Education should back on track. We're discussing extended M Gordon unemployment programs. That's a particular merger apprentice trump and her determination who continued division champions of casually for American travelers. We're discussing more direct impact immature individuals plus the ball mature travelers with children. There's either some of the major pillars. And equally important Mr. President we're grim truth to be Smart about financing vision of extraordinary policy which. Now listen to those who Ian gender re purpose more than 400 billion dollars in Orange tranches which recorded allocated in the cares. It turned out to Asia on did not need to be tough to restore bishop stability to our economy it's time we put that money divergent views. Like I should have to Tom yesterday I'm heartened by our discussions and our progress. I'll believe all sides are working in good faith towards shared goal of getting an outcome. But also administration president in my judgment we're very close to appoint their garages and every measure negotiation. There's a point where each faces a fork in the road. Do laurel some of politics is usual I look negotiations lose staying. Do want to Angolans far electors for an ordinary political structures such a rough around the actual language or polish or routers that we know are controversial. More on the other hand after months of inaction do we want to move swiftly on what's unusual Bob partisanship to close out. Our issues she'll live Neal. And right cut truck and worthless. And the law and short. We're at a point in this process where we decided we're Michelle notes truck or group back toward business as usual. Also the editor should be obvious after all these months short of an American doll just NATO action. Bennett action stylish. Fast. Saw continued to appreciate our productive discussions but I hope we also remember just how urgent the situation it is. For millions and millions of our fellow solutions. So for the information of all senators were gonna stay right here. Right here. And to replenish. Unit that Maine's working through the weekend which is hollow Auckland. And we need to further extra on the trotted funding deadline before throttle legislation can pass in both chambers. Oh will extended for a very very short. Short window of job. Our citizens cannot afford for us to get bogged down in the back and forth. Let's finish up our Bob parmesan primark. Coach Mike laws as soon as possible. That's what are people deserve. How she just fell from. The group who call the ruled. Mr. Alexander. That was an and in Dari leader Mitch McConnell talking about the potential. Of covad nineteen relief package. Being considered by congress right now and for more on this I want to bring an ABC news congressional reporter Trish turner. Who's on the phone with us Trish McConnell addressed to. Big got questions when it comes to this package which is due to looming deadlines one you've got recess coming up for the holidays. But also this looming government shutdown. That's right they end up Friday night tomorrow night at midnight into Saturday they need to how does it deal wrapped up and co bedroom leave. Anything that they passed it's supposed to be tacked onto that government. Spending deadlines so. What you heard from the leader there was. I warning to both sides. He's saying that while there close. The biggest thing I heard and stabilized bear bear right. Very precarious precedent so ray government funding could run out. Stop don't that it has stop any sort of. Pardon then that activities that are happening if you have a pet project he wants funded. Some he's been there at a fork in the road. And got the big deal so we understand that the language is being crafted right now but he is also signaling that. They are on at a point where this could go either way and it really close but they could also be ripped in view you know partisan recriminations. So that was a really important. Jersey seven almost a little bit annoyed they're like they're so close they have these looming deadlines and yet. You know he was kind of as speaking in broader terms but it sounds like he's accusing some of the people at the table of nitpicking at this point. I think tank near read him loud yeah that hard to read it. Yeah and knowingly. Yeah the poker grade steady boyfriend that had been ignored it got all. I've been saying it it wasn't good that he's bad I think all sides are working in good faith we Alan Keyes you know we go to stop try to cap. Rob Pollock dear writer is this is you know your project that you might want or. Something but it might be turning really important to a Democrat they might want to add more in nutrition aid and Republicans are really looking to keep a price tag down on that. On this on the bonding bill that emergency released you know an alternate stimulus check he is Japan and the heat we understand then. You know they're gonna leader going to be around 600 dollars. That qualifying. Income threshold I understand from a couple in there's still some bickering behind the scenes Republicans want to lower about threshold. Where you would qualify for these shacks. Secure her in the first round in March and an accurate that every body who made you know less than 99000 dollars got. Some kind of 12100 dollar check. Or slightly lower this time around 600 dollar but I think it want to lower that 99000 it's something else. Intermittent fighting going on behind that's being run Korea. That was an annoyed Mitch McConnell and that Iraq that the complete I don't want to work and Italy gambit is Mary clearly saying. You know where we're gonna stay here at a highly likely we're going to be working through the week. A still and on that no you know he's saying we are staying right here until we're finished he made that clear and said that could mean working through the weekend as you just mentioned. He also addressed. The it of the funding deadlines saying that he hopes if they need to. They can extend it for aid in his words very very short period of time. Can they get his done regardless. Yes I think absolutely they're gonna get that stuff I don't I don't normally make you know predictions but. I think in this you know they get there may have tied themselves to this post they're not believing that chamber essentially. You know killed bay historic some kind of a deal now we have been hearing that. You know a number of members don't warrant Q. Enact any sort of short term government funding they don't want it they don't want to pass that it gave anyone any breeding ground. But that means a government shut down you know in the mines and Sean is not such a bad idea it's a terrible idea into reality by. They think that if it's something like that happens it really keep people at the cable. You know there. They keel on the neck like make sure you get this deal done and it's possible it view buys these I mean I've been doing it for a lot actually you if you say artwork and extend the government funding deadline period. Sunday or Monday they will absolutely take till midnight not Monday or whatever that deadline has to get something done it's kind of like you know some of that state with our homework yeah I reading that paper at the very -- So we could send by the deadline as an attribute and that respective might help them get this done quicker. Exactly you know it really might and the U I'd hate to work on the weekends so then another period a motivating factor and getting everything done. It held by the end of today there's still a culprit that. The number two Democrat on in the senate just a little while about that. He's still think that the possible to get about Don and really important on that point the big eight serene and into the cockpit to cop of the but that. Who want different things out of that are allowed. Far right. You get me had been threatening to hold that thought for various reasons but we have every reason to believe for aids and permit numbers but they're not gonna do that. So in this particular deal. Has an open highway to approval as soon and picking added Don but the other thing that we're hearing at the Al writing legislative cap. If it came from really long time and so there's also a lot of that going on right now and it's it's it just eat up hours and hours I mean I've been around her. You know you know what through the night waiting for legislative language to come out on a short bell and the thing it's going to be again. Washington working together this is something we that we haven't seen in awhile so at least we can look at that we can as a bright side Tricia they get this done. By Friday. How long do you think before people actually start receiving those checks. And agree question and then my colleague Ben Siegel was looking into those. According to a couple of sources on it it'll hate a. A couple of weeks at a minimum. To get the machinery of government backed up and running we don't know about you know holidays factor the federal government not open around the holidays. So we don't know it in about a create a little bit more of a delay. But certainly they have. You know the mob full memory now built into the system where. You know like they know that people who file their taxes they have straight line into their bank account which you know with a copy and corona virus early check in. If you qualify you know we went through all of that and efforts are all that to torture as. You don't mind them trying to get everything to work. Well now they've gone through all about who we do believe it'll take less time the prime around. But but it's not something that I think good shape that they they have that we wouldn't it the CD check. You know in people's account Kirk creek that's true we don't we think that the bid. That the state secrets like. It's time on the clock is ticking congressional report pictures turner great to have pictures thank you. Or is. And senate and minority leader Chuck Schumer is now expected to speak soon on Capitol Hill we're gonna bring that to when it happens right here on ABC news Ivan we will have. They complete wrap up today at 3 PM eastern. On the breakdown.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.