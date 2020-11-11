Now Playing: Transition battle heats up as Trump’s refusal to concede blocks Biden

Now Playing: New Jersey mayor on struggles city is facing to combat COVID-19

Now Playing: COVID-19 cases skyrocket nationwide with holidays approaching

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: US reporting new COVID-19 records as cases rise

Now Playing: US Naval Academy announces 1st Black female brigade commander

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin could be released from prison in time for Christmas

Now Playing: Experts reveal what was inside murder hornet nest

Now Playing: Unprecedented challenges for possible COVID vaccine distribution

Now Playing: All eyes on Supreme Court on Obamacare ruling

Now Playing: Shakeup at the Pentagon after defense secretary fired

Now Playing: Infectious disease expert defines COVID 'breaking point'

Now Playing: Hospitalizations increase as COVID spikes in every state

Now Playing: Team Red, White and Blue

Now Playing: Did murder hornet queens escape?

Now Playing: I have bipolar disorder and I am a ‘beautiful mind,’ not a ‘mental illness’

Now Playing: These rose and pistachio shortbread cookies are perfect to celebrate Diwali

Now Playing: Singer Chris Tomlin chats CMA Awards and country music