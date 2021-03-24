Transcript for ABC News Live Update: New details from the supermarket shooting in Colorado

Coming up emotional tributes pouring in for the victims as president Biden pushes for tighter gun laws. I'm a by the administration has announced 27 million vaccine doses will ship this week as Johnson Johnson says it can deliver twenty million by the end of the month. Kobe cases are rising in at least sixteen states now we're learning about whether the vaccine could offer new hope for Coleman's long haulers. And meet new friends I'm Sesame Street. How they're helping young minds tackle big topics like race and body has activity. The father and son on Sesame Street hoping to help parents everywhere. But we begin with the latest on that mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado here's a live look. At the White House were flags are flying at half staff in honor of the ten victims of those flags only returns to full staff for half a day. After the Atlanta shootings before being lowered again. For these are some of the faces of the victims ranging in age from twenty to 65. And a look at fallen officer Eric tallies police cruiser now a growing makeshift memorial outside the police station. Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has the latest from boulder. This morning as law enforcement continues to work the crime scene. Those chilling new details. According to the boulder police department's arrest affidavit the alleged shooter methodically marched through the store. And parking lot where witnesses say he shot an elderly man and then stood over and he shot him multiple additional times. He's ten victims were gunned down both inside. And outside the kings super market. Authorities say the alleged shooter 21 year old Ahmed a lease suck it purchased the ER style weapon that so to so much carnage only a week before. And that during the Rampage she wore a green tactical vest. But the out of that big hitters. Dean Schiller came to shop for groceries but in an hours long lines stream. He would and dump bearing witness. Someone down right here Fulton does happen here guys look good people lying in them and guys you went in the door. There pull my god. I've got people down in the execution perish the bullied and deadly shooter acted sooner given away. Police have seen here being led away in handcuffs was arrested following a shootout with police inside the store. Bleeding from a leg wound was whisked away in an ambulance police say he would not answer questions. What did ask for his mother. As panicked survivors ran from the shooter officer Eric Talley raced towards him. He was shot in the head and died at the scene. On Tuesday Boulder's police chief choking back tears this wasn't just about your work today that this was personally very difficult for you. This officer had seven children. They just five day eighteen. I just had that officers pull family in my office two weeks ago to give him an award. So it is personal. Tallies anguished mother reached by phone. It. Is shape she. It all us and they still. Are out. Kelly's police cruiser parked outside the police station and draped in flowers becoming a makeshift memorial. The police chief reading out the names of all the ten victims ages 25 year old Ricky olds was a manager at the supermarket. Brought glory once the massacre unfold in real time on that live stream. We're watch you know make quote. As the police are hurt just getting that are. And you know we're horrified. Twenty year old Danny stones the youngest victim. Also worked at the store prints say 59 year old Susanne fountain loved to the feeder. The oldest victim 65 year old Jodi waters leaves behind two daughters and a grandchild. You couldn't just. He he'll let alone pouring out her. He's come he's yearly even if you saw Ella. This is community mourns in the memorial for the victims groves. This somber notes the cello that trio of girls are embracing and weeping. The boulder strong signs slung across this fence at a moment of silence at the Colorado Rockies game in Arizona. And Denver Nuggets coach Malone playing an emotional tribute to the ten victims before the game in Orlando police officer Eric Talley. Who. Father. Shouldn't kids. We meet people and of course X. Today and you can see that the snow is now draped over these bouquets and it's been incredible to watch this memorial grow over the past 24 hours. When we first got here yesterday morning. It was just bear chain link fence then you could see the people started to plug flowers through it that all of these bouquets showed up children's pictures. But notes written specifically to the victims and have Carl our cameraman. Back out of the C can see how far downward. This memorial goes it stretches at least a hundred yards in that direction. It gives you a sense of how much hurt there is in this community but also. How people have been coming together. Diane you know we do see that in these times of tragedy Madden you know as we learn more and more about these victims it comes out little by little. For the rest of us in the country it's kind of this trickle of information as we mourn. Those lives lost there for people in that community who knew of these people who know the community. It has a different impact. It has a massive impact to come and you could see it in the press conference yesterday specifically the police chief a mean. I've covered way too many of these mass shootings and I've I've never seen a police chief break down like that have such an emotional. Reaction to what happened because one of her officers as she mentioned to a just been. In her office with his kids. Was killed in the line of fire and it's you know a tight knit community here in boulder everybody seems to know somebody who was in that supermarket either. A victim or someone who had survived did. And to you know while people are coming together. There is a lot of morning less to do in this community. Diane and even those survivors are gonna have recovering to do not gotten and then Mulder. And questions are growing this morning about whether the suspect should have had access to a gun. Authorities say he purchased a gun only a week before the massacre despite concerns from his family. About his mental state Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest on that part of the investigation. A week ago Tuesday investigators say are met Alyssa legally purchase a ruler they are 556. A pistol then looks remarkably like a small assault style rifle. That can accommodate a thirty round magazine that purchase came despite the fact that some family members we're concerned about his mental health. His brother telling the Daily Beast though Alyssa was paranoid. And the family member also allegedly told police that within days of that purchase. Alyssa was found playing with a machine gun in his home ABC news has learned law enforcement officials are investigating whether Elisa suffered from mental health issues. But this morning the exact motive for the murder spree he is suspected of committing the left ten people dead. Remains unclear MVP premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time former classmates suggesting Elisa may have been a ticking time bomb some telling the Denver Post and while Alyssa was often pleasant. He had a hair trigger angry temper and once threatened to kill his peers police say he did not have a lengthy record but investigators did point out. That he was convicted in 2018. For misdemeanor assault accuser repeatedly punching a fellow high school student. In the face this morning authorities are searching through social media posts and assessing whether some are authentic including the one posting on a FaceBook page. Was someone identified as Alyssa claims he was mistreated because he was a Muslim. They complained that he was being hacked. Erratically a judge recently overturned a boulder City Council law banning assault weapons saying this state and federal gun laws superseded. But it's unclear if that recently purchased assault pistol was used in a massacre. Diane. My appeared Thomas thank you. And the shootings both in Colorado and in the Atlanta area are now sparking a new push for gun control president Biden says now is the time to act. We need to wait another minute. Let alone an hour. To take common sense steps. Of save lives in the future and urge my colleagues. In the house and senate. Act but any bill Democrats propose is likely to face stiff Republican opposition congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has the latest from Washington Rachel good morning. Diane good morning look the reality here is Democrats just do not have enough votes to get this past the White House is going to face a significant. Uphill challenge the house is already passed to gun reform bills that would expand back. Brown checks senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says he's committed to bringing those bills of the senate floor he says this time. This and it will be different but Democrats just do not have the numbers they would need the support. At least ten Republicans in order to get it passed so now we know the White House is eyeing up ways to address gun violence through executive. Action saying all options are on the table but the bottom line here. Is that any significant gun reform is going to require lawmakers to get on the same page and Diane they have been at odds over this issue. For the last 25 year. Time Rachel Scott and Washington of course it'll be a complicated one Rachel thank you. And the White House has announced a big boost in Kobe vaccine shipments. Already more than 83 million Americans have received at least one shot that's over 32% of adults in the US. And this comes as at least sixteen states have seen an increase in co the cases. Now the president says the US is about to get 27 million more vaccine doses Stephanie Ramos is at a mass vaccinations citing Yankee Stadium. With more. A major boost to the Colbert vaccine supply is on the way across the country. The by administration announcing plans to ship 27 million more vaccine doses. That's five million more than last week including four million doses of the single dose Johnson & Johnson shocked. And 62 days since taking my best. We more than triple vaccine now but my main point six million doses to 27 million doses. Officials in the Biden administration however not confident that Johnson Johnson will meet its own deadline to deliver twenty million vaccines by the end of march despite the companies saying they can deliver obviously we're holding them accountable and working. The closely with them. This comes after AstraZeneca released promising results of its US vaccine trial but just hours later the National Institutes of Health questioning the fine to. Saying the company may have included outdated information. AstraZeneca reporting its vaccine was 79%. Effective at preventing symptomatic disease. And 100%. Effective. At preventing severe disease and hospitalization. The company acknowledging those numbers were based on data through mid February and is now promising to turn over new data within 48 out worse. 28 states have announced plans to Greenland Kobe vaccines to all residents court sixteen an older. And those shops can't come fast enough to cope with keys is increasing in sixteen states by nearly 10%. Just this past week. And Diane there is some good news in the treatments for Kobe nineteen when general on it says data from their trial shows. It's treatment cuts the risk of hospitalization and deaths by 70%. When given early on in infection. Diane and I will take that good news Stephanie Ramos thank you. And the Biden administration is scrambling to free space in crowded shelters as more and more migrants make the dangerous journey over the border every day. Thousands of unaccompanied minors are now in US custody chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega has the latest from the border city of good morning. Hi Daniel a got some new numbers in for use some 161000. Migrants now in US custody and that is approaching a record it's also why we're seeing. This severe overcrowding at facilities out here along the border or the administration hoping. To alleviate some of that carting by opening up some new senators their opening. A new one here in south Texas it's gonna house 500 children the Pentagon is also now looking into the possibility of housing some migrant children on two bases here in Texas. You know this as a front burner issue in Washington the president's got immigration on his agenda today he's meeting with immigration advisors. At the White House we're also going to see two congressional delegations heading to the border at the end of the week Republicans and we're Democrats separately both touring facilities here. I just quickly Diana want to give you an update you'll remember those two little boys that we met out along the border. Who traveled here by themselves walked all the way from Honduras nine and ten years old. We thought we were able to track down the grandfather of one of those voices it was just in nine years old. That grandfathers phone number was written on that king caps a little boy was carrying the grandfather tells us that he is still not heard from immigration authorities. He did speak to Justin's mom the family is relieved and happy that he made it across the border safely. And they say that they're hoping to be able to roll him in school. Whenever it is that he's released. I'm sure the family was happy to hear for use this Ilya hopefully they're reunited soon say they have forests in McAllen Texas thank you. And here's what we're watching today in Washington at 12 PM eastern president Biden vice president Harris the First Lady and education secretary Cardona. We'll deliver virtual remarks of the national safe school reopening summit at 12:30 PM eastern white house Press Secretary Jen sat fuel post turned daily briefing. Alongside white house council of economic advisors Cecilia Rouse and Heather Boucher. And at 4:15 PM eastern president Biden and the First Lady will host an event. With the US women's soccer team to market equal payday that symbolizes how far into the year the average woman must work. In order to earn what the average man turns in the previous year. Before that event mega European all of testified on a long term economic impact of gender inequality on Capitol Hill. Well the could be new hope for Coleman long haulers when we come back. What a vaccine could help their symptoms. Stay with us. Welcome back to full jury has now been seated in the trial of Derek shove in the form Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Attorneys spent eleven days questioning potential jurors on everything from racial inequalities of the justice system. To the black flies matter movement and whether they have formed any preconceived opinion. About children's guilt or innocence. Chauvinist charged with second degree unintentional murder second degree manslaughter and a third degree murder charges reinstated after an appeal. Sheldon has pleaded not guilty to those charges. ABC news libel have gavel to gavel coverage of the trial once testimony begins opening statements are scheduled for next Monday march 29. We'll have them right here on ABC news life. The code vaccine could bring relief to people who still have Colvin symptoms months after recovering from the virus. Some so called long haulers are now reporting the vaccines have stopped their symptoms. Area Russia has lied about the mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium with more. This morning a medical mystery unfolding as some cove is long haulers say they getting vaccinated helped relieve their symptoms. Me the I'll show my next batter it had giving me a lot and I can get back my arm and 53 year old Caroline Lucas was diagnosed with the disease in march of twenty to when he. Hospitalized with double pneumonia and ever since has suffered debilitating stomach problems jitters and difficulty breathing. And now after completing blow shots of the vaccine I have. I know they started and I might sound and for 32 year old Mary Ellis Santiago a similar story. I was heavenly shared prayers I was sledding allow arch. I'm with that I was tired my body was extremely tired. She's been documenting her battle on social media counting 66 days without a sense of smell or taste. But after her first dose of the vaccine. And within 24 to 48 hours I reading my senses. I've got my body is there been more energized. Experts say there is still not enough data to dry direct link between the cold but nineteen vaccine and a reduction in long hauler symptoms. But they say the psychological impact is clear. Research shows 10% of covad nineteen patients become long haulers in during symptoms beyond three to four weeks after testing positive. Right now doctors still trying to understand is and Howell a vaccine might help. But they have some theories. Vaccine induces very good immune responses against the virus. And clean up any residual or leftover virus. Just this week Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor died by suicide his family saying the 65 year old took his own life. After symptoms like severe tonight as stemming from his battle with -- nineteen became unbearable. And experts say the cold mid nineteen vaccine was created as a preventative measure and not as a treatment so there are studies underway to see if there is a way for this vaccine to reduce the symptoms. Of long hauler syndrome. Diane right area ration thanks for that let's bring an ABC news contributor and infectious disease specialist. Doctor Todd Eller and for more on this doctor gallery and as always thanks for being here you know we just heard an aerials piece that's some cold and long haulers are seeing their symptoms. Significantly subside after getting the cove in nineteen vaccine now we know this wasn't what the vaccine was developed for but. It wouldn't be the first time in medicine that we see it treatment come about kind of accidentally so what do you make of it all. Good morning Diane you know I think this is very good news end. You know the fact that patients are able to sea fleet to get this vaccine. After Coca syndrome and end and the fact that they do improvement but what can you wanna say it's your right we don't know yet whether it is really the vaccine that causes these symptoms of post quoted syndrome for improved. The weather's high moral other interventions or what we called placebo type of a fact. We'll have to really no proof controls. Trials where when we give. One group that exceed any other group placebo that's the only way we know for short it's really making a difference. Larry also touched on research that shows 10% of Kobe patients. Become long haulers I know you've treated a lot of Kobe patients over the past year. What's it like for those with lingering symptoms. And this is just is so discouraging these patients coming in hi how one lawyer for example she's in her forties you really bright really motivated and she can barely stand in the shop or because she is light headed she feels like she's going to faint she has brain fog she goes the same supermarket she's been going to every week for the past seven years he takes her fifteen minutes that the Euro. How to get to the toothpaste so you know. This is real you'll probably want. One highlight though is some of these patients help pots type symptoms Potts is preposterous or this data attacker Carty is syndrome somewhat some of the features of this is that when you get you're very light headed your heart rate increases significantly you can change your blood pressure sort of feeling those type of symptoms tart your provider and ask them where you might help pots and where you could be evaluated for that. Current so many fingers crossed that these studies now on the vaccine will lead somewhere for those patients. Before laid I want also asked about the AstraZeneca vaccine because first they risk concerns over blood clots which seems like they've been. Put down a bit and then we saw the press release of the vaccine was 79% effective against symptomatic disease 100% effective against hospitalizations. But then the NIH came out saying the company may have used outdated data so. What do you make of the back and forth here and will we ultimately see this become a force FDA approved vaccine in the US. It's an amazing rate 48 hours ago we heard all these top line numbers. And it there was a global sigh of relief we've all been waiting for that and then yesterday we hear that there may -- problems with the accuracy of data I have to tell you. Do this company AstraZeneca has really had problems right from the beginning if you remember the gave the wrong dose to 2000 of their volunteers 1000 they had received the actual vaccine that border issues with the transparency of you know how quickly they told us about this issue so we now we're hearing about issues with. With the accuracy of data. You know I can count eight billion reasons why AstraZeneca has to step up his game and ensure the integrity of its research data that it delivers to us he was Karen Litman said yesterday in the New York Times basically about what happened with the AstraZeneca vaccine she'd essentially said that. And we need to do in order to reach people we really need to make sure that we get your trust. It is. I'm clear that AstraZeneca is able to build trust on his own the good news is that we held Leverett low levels of safety and we saw that from the independent data safety monitoring board. Obviously we meet FDA doesn't independent you don't scrutiny of this and the CDC is well so we will ultimately no. Whether or not the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective. For the United States population. So what is it of people already had some vaccine hesitancy and then look at all of this and say see I telegenic. Right you know you know it's really unfortunate there's no question that. These type of problem as I you know really erode the confidence. Of people who work best seem hesitant but one thing I want to say is. Look the fact that the data safety monitoring board which is independent AstraZeneca basically say there's something wrong with this press release. You know that. Is the type of thing that I want people to know we are going to make sure before this is given an emergency use authorization. That it is scrutinized. Now I do want to save. I do believe that he AstraZeneca vaccine. Is very safe and I do believe it's effective but I want to see the data and I. And I expect to over the next twenty or 48 hours we are going to see who bought the change in these in these results. Parent actor Tyler and such great to have you thank you. Take your date impeach him. And Prince Harry has landed a job in Silicon Valley. When we come back the details on his new game and what his new boss is saying this morning. Welcome back it's time to take a look at today's science and technology headlines here's not a cause our Abdi. In today's tech bytes. Google searches researchers looked at five trillion Google searches last year they down two thirds of them ended without the user clicking on the link in the results. Critics say Google is putting too much information on the results page. A Canadian company says it's making the world's fastest three wheeled electric vehicle. Depending on the model the price will range from 20000 dollars 250000. And finally a very expensive piece of digital art someone purchased this home even know knowing get lemon at. A contemporary artist created the virtual home called Mars house. It recently sold in digital currency for the equivalent. About half a million dollars those air tech site standing near the plus side is enough for your neighbors back deal. And they go perks everywhere thanks Mona. And some new friends are heading to Sesame Street the legendary children's show has debuted two new black characters. Five year old west and his satellite Asia hope to help tackle tough questions and conversations around race. Here's TJ Holmes. Here's the place where you go to Murray and her ABC's and 123. Now few new friends are teaming up with Elmo and his pals on Sesame Street. To teach children a different set of important skills the ABC's of racial literacy. Meat went and his dad Elijah and they're hoping they'll mold tackled big topics like skin color in a way little minds can understand. I I know I am on my mom and dad to me it's because of Mellon room like dad that's brawny do. Mullin then is something that we each have inside our bodies to meet them outside a bar bodies does skin color that it is. It also gives us our honey and I should color. Of fur yes that's right exactly among. Sesame workshop unveiled a two black characters Tuesday as part of its ongoing racial justice initiative coming together. Providing free digital content to help parents sport meaningful conversations about race with their children. Young kids since infancy start understanding differences and giving value to those differences day idea here is how do we get dress it in age appropriate way. Wes is also featured in a video called giant a song full of affirmations are designed to teach children about feeling confident in their own bodies. We are hoping that. By starting when these conversations but also looking at ways which children can eat. Practice fairness and respect we can really. Stay changing. The mindset of learning around this topic and hopefully build a better world for the kids. Our thanks to TJ Holmes report you can always count on Sesame Street. And a few more things to know before you go Prince Harry is adding a new job title to his resume the difference six is starting a new role at Silicon Valley start up better out. A coaching and mental health company. Perry's new title is chief impact officer he's expected to work on the company's product strategy decisions and serve as a public out of get on mental health topics. Perry's new bus says he's been joining meetings and will be at the company's offices. The new position comes on the heels of the couples tell all interview with Oprah where Megan opened up about her own mental health struggles when speaking about the role Prince Harry said quote. What I learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain. Into purpose. And major my hint is back at the White House after undergoing some training following a recent biting incident with White House security. Both of the president's German shepherds were brought to the Biden's family home in Delaware after that incident earlier this month. President Biden said in a recent ABC news interview 85% of people there love him all he does is look at them and wag his tail but. I realize some people understandably are afraid of dogs to begin with the major is the first rescue dogs that ever lived at the White House. And a mother of five who lost her husband to cove in nineteen in December got a 50000 dollars surprise from Taylor Swift. Taylor and her mom Andrea donated 50000. Dollars to Vickie child bounces go on me page. According to the pains the donation will help offer financial relief and basic immediate needs. As of this morning that page now has more than 61000. Dollars in donations. That does it for this ABC news live update and then Maceda thanks for joining us to remember ABC news light is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis.

