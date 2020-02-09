Transcript for ABC News Live Update: New evidence in the poisoning of Putin critic Alexey Navalny

Good morning I'm Diana San thanks for streaming with us. In today's update president trump visited Kenosha Wisconsin where he toured damaged buildings and met with police. Focusing on what he called tremendous violence in the wake of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The president also met with local officials but didn't mention Blake specifically or speak with any members of his family. He did say he feels terribly for what the family has gone through. And we're now just learning that Joseph Biden will visit Kenosha Wisconsin tomorrow that will be his first visit to Wisconsin since 2018. NBC news has obtained a Department of Homeland Security bulletin warning about Russian attempts to interfere in the upcoming election. The warning was supposed to be issued to law enforcement nearly two months ago but never was raising questions about who stopped it and why. The Russian's game was meant to promote allegations about democratic presidential nominee Joseph Biden's mental health. And today a Mississippi commission will choose between two designs in their efforts to select a new state flag. Lawmakers there voted to change the Mississippi flag earlier this summer amid protests for racial justice the old flag featured the confederate battle emblem. The commission pick the final designs last month one called the magnolia flag and the other called the great river flag. The recommendation will go on the November ballot and if voters approve it will become the new state plaque. We have some breaking news now Germany says it has unequivocal proof that Russian opposition leader in putting critic alexion a volley. Was poisoned using a nerve agent. The bombing is currently in an induced coma while being treated in Berlin. His wife and colleagues had alleged that he was poisoned while traveling from Moscow to Siberia last month. ABC's foreign correspondent Maggie really joins me now from London with the latest on this and Maggie what exactly is it Jerve German government saying here. He would and you mentioned those really powerful words and the German government saying that unequivocal proof that no long it was poison with a nerve agent from the nova talker about this. The type of chemical weapon developed by Soviet scientists and known. As being some of the deadliest ever made. That remembered and all is not only a fierce critic of pru and he's also the leader of the opposition party and was barred from running against two in the last election so. Then after today's news people are deathly going to be looking to Russia for answers and it may journey saying that this is a similar to nerve agent to one used in another recent case. Yeah he's not gonna case is just from a couple years ago here in England it was serve ice cripple. And his daughter gave her vote poisoned by a similar nerve agent helps sort I was a double agent and the government here Linden has accused the Russian government. Of being behind that attack. So some similar. It seems that echoing in this attack as well as as other one alleged from the volley as well and what's the Russian government saying about us. Tell all right now Diane Russia has denied not only any involvement in the volleys poisoning they're denying that a poisoning. Even took place may quest stand if he was poison but remember no Molly has been transfer to the hospital in Berlin where they have confirmed. That he was pleasing she was poisoned with no to check in their right now he is still in a coma recovery plan. Maggie ruling in London thanks Maggie. And there's new concern ahead of the holiday weekend that potential Labor Day parties could lead to a new surge in corona virus cases. Similar to what happened after Memorial Day and fourth of July. In a pilgrim has more on the on a college governors the nation's top infectious disease doctor warning of dire consequences. If Labor Day weekend gatherings leads to an increase in infections. What you don't want. Well the whole illegal. But as Americans prepare to celebrate some areas are not closing. The bigger they're speedway defying Colorado's public health orders inviting the public to show up to the track and they stopped the cove and chaos rally thousands showed up. Mostly without masks in Palm Beach County Florida officials announcing public beaches. Will remain open during the holiday weekend with CDC guidelines in place. Labor Day also traditionally the start of the school year in many areas New York City announcing its delaying the start of in person learning by two weeks. Evolution county Florida at anonymous teacher posting this image of a crowded hallway during the first day of school on Monday. The union calling it a shocking and disappointing image that highlights the risks teachers are facing. We're absolutely. Not hearing any guidelines. Congregating in a large group some masks. And Max. I. The largest single day jump since July the governor appointed the return of college and grade school students. More kids in school which we do. Why are school playing athletic which we do them. Way to do that is for us to mention on the spread down. The Ohio State Buckeyes were supposed to kick up the Big Ten football season tomorrow but the conference delaying the start of the season due to corona. On Tuesday the president spoke with the Big Ten commissioner about getting them playing as soon as possible. We're pushing very hard I think they want to play in the fans wanna see it. Sources telling ESPN Big Ten football is now playing its season kickoff which could come as early as thinks giving. While many are trying to hang on to this summer whether a group global lawmakers are already looking ahead to Halloween asking the CDC for guidance. So people can start planning how to celebrate. That holiday Diane. And ranking the pilgrim Forrest thanks see them. At a California State lawmaker Buffy wicks is trending on social media this morning after bringing her newborn to the assembly floor. So she could vote on a bill she says she was forced to bring her daughter to work in person after being denied a request to vote by proxy. Can't whitworth has the full story. I was actually in the middle of feeding my daughter was still cannot. And I ran down on the floor today because I strongly believe we need to pass this bill. This morning images of assembly woman both he wakes and her one month old daughter setting social media. A blaze there. Are members or didn't know who were deemed you higher risk should what is told it really all I ask for a proxy voting diner Sammy and stay home and go to or go to capitol. Weeks returning to work even now she was recovering from a C section and worried for the health of her newborn in the midst of the Kobe nineteen pandemic is clear. Well and I had a definite feeding my daughter the image capturing the frustration. And sympathy of working mothers nationwide. Later weeks became the deciding vote a bill to strengthen California's Stanley medical leave. The 41 vote on the bill. Common you know every night I am holding my newborn daughter in my arms. And got a bill over the line number that's why it's important you know working mom dad and these rules. Anthony Rand in the assembly speaker who initially denied her requests a vote by proxy has since apologized and he said in Parse your ice fields to make sure our process take into account the unique needs of our members. Now wicks hopes that this experience really highlights inserts a conversation. About family leave policies in general thank you know. A mother's work is severed. No no and I'm sure this is parking a much larger conversation nationwide Canaan thank you. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us to remember ABC news live is here story all day. With the latest news context and analysis is up next GMA's top stories. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.