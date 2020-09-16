Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Hurricane Sally drenches the Gulf Coast

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for sharing with us in today's update it looks like the Big Ten will play football this season after off. After several days of debate the conference announced they will go forward with the fall season. Kobe cases are surging in college towns across the country but the league says. It's exploring at least for rapid testing options that could allow teens to test daily. The season will start the weekend of October 24. And wildfires in the west have set a grim records burning more than five million acres. New helmet cam video that you're seeing shows what it's like for firefighters there. Doctors in northern California say one in ten emergency room visits are now related to the poor air quality from the fires. And a historic settlement for the family of Rihanna Taylor. As significant as today it is it's only the beginning of gate before justice for very aren't. The city of Louisville has agreed to pay Taylor's family twelve million dollars an institute sweeping police reform. That includes requiring police commanders to approve all search warrant applications. And sending social workers to respond to some police calls. The officers involved in a march raid that led to Taylor's death. Have not been charged one officer has been fired. A little grand jury could hear the case as soon as this week. And water levels are rising as hurricane Saudi crawls toward the Alabama Florida border. Experts are warning of potentially extreme life threatening flooding Jane Jersey is in Mobile, Alabama with more on that ginger what's the latest there. Pulled and you can see the rain has. Stops here we're on the racquet back side of that's more than the Atlanta home this morning in the hands daily down look at one that and that sustained winds of eighty look behind me the worst CNN's. Mobile river tick and it's actually. Negatives are generic anti certain moving through the mobile bay so that was good news water rides every here we had a lot of wind damage but that's up to eighty look at that radar. You still have significant. Rain falling we're talking about more than 25 inches that fell by this morning and another twenty on top of that possible. So Panama City getting some of those outer bands nearly to Tallahassee and now. The outer shield has made its way up to Montgomery even Dothan feeling that the heavy rains and flash flooding and high water rescue going to be possible well in the the fact that that had been about point four hours moving north northeast. Five miles per hour. It will start to pick up speed by tonight into tomorrow as it moves and slides into Georgia and then eventually South Carolina and North Carolina be much weaker by them I don't have a lot of moisture witnessed so. Really yes I can't emphasize enough that this storm even though it looks like and winding down. Does not stop the potential for that deadly flash flooding seen how the movement here by Wednesday night 8 PM tonight. You have that front that's been seeking at the surface that today has slowing it down after opening up like that gates. And then it'll help get picked up by the jet stream eventually as its slice of the north theme. And that's when we see the speed up. And less of a flash flood threat but it's gonna keep those flood watch is up all the way in north Georgia weapon without realignment Carolina bar some eastern Tennessee that's crazy that reach. Even Norfolk Virginia find themselves down out with a chance of take four to six inches but I'm really concerned again about Atlanta or Montgomery because this is not a storm just for the coast even though the worst of the damage will be found there. We could mean additional twenty inches before this thing moves out there I'll wait around the port and it. Twenty inches wow Fred and ginger and we watched you earlier this morning you know bundled in the rain and the wind even sometimes having to hold on to the railing keep yourself on there. I know you guys are pros but just explain a little bit about how old you guys go about covering storms like this state. I think that's a great lesson at all comes from the planning right so we know it meteorologist. How and where we should be to give the best impact than to be safe so once we're here. In mobile for example. We parked ourselves right behind an area where I yes I didn't hear it at looked really it is very windy and am not taking part whatsoever. But I can take cover right behind here that keeps me safe from debris. My true it did me behind the cameras that it's a warrior this whole morning we'll turn around Jason's on the cable. They are more protected by the parking fact caved in the idea and that in the way that you can see the satellite track. We knew that this storm here in mobile would have northeast to southwest winds still weak position all of us. To have this major brick and cement building protecting us and that's how we maintenance and its choices. Believe me I got to Bolivia has been home they would tell me about every movement another risk that it never when I'm here to new. Definitely not my crew and fortunately I've been chasing every storm coming up on that had a lot of it says. Here and you still I'd have no flying debris and it's opening river behind me self. We're much better shape. When we're in this spot. That's for sure yet again why we are more or have. Remind our viewers that just as they see you out the storm that today should stay safe inside their home. Ginger thank young life is built. And that and that the only other thing is you see that it changed a couple of times. But no matter what waterproof clothing you have done to you didn't get penetrated by that green and it say that's probably the most unsafe. Heard of the job and I was reading at the that we got a dollar and come back out here to get my body temperature picked up I think that. That's when the market that I need to figure out we need water improvement over the continent cannot do that but the. Our expectation but I'm sure you make it look great ginger let's get you and the crew back inside thanks so much. And joining us now for more on this Red Cross spokeswoman April public here is here April good morning thanks for being here. Good morning so another winds with the storm there aren't super strong but it is slow moving which means lapse of rain and the potential for really bad flooding. How do you deal with that. Well we encourage people to listen to local officials it's the most important thing if they are asked to evacuate. Do it. If people don't evacuate but Maer asked when we need to help that in its way to be harder to get to that don't. Please please please listen to local effects than evacuate at the. One of the big questions at this since we are in a pandemic is where those people evacuate too you know has some of these areas have shelters are used to this kind of area. This kind of weather. But then encourage people not to go to those shelters this time because they don't want crowds because of the pandemic so. How does the Red Cross helping evacuees in these situations. We understand people are uncertain especially in this current pandemic but we want to reassure you. That we cannot regulate take place check are sheltering options vary from community to community and we're working with local officials and local partner speech to make sure that we stay like this are peopled stay. In a case that might be a hotel and other like that might get aggregate shelter but in those situations we are making sure that we have extra precautions. And SI different shelter what do you think people dealing with this storm need the most right now. We just want them to know that they got us safe place out. We recognize that this is that if a high but nobody wants have to leave their home. And how to base that that we want people to be prepared. And we want people to know that if they do have to meet their homes that we are here we are ready. We see and as I age you patriots day a place for you get it. Get pat Neal up they treat it just recharge. And have of those people find these resources what do they do in order to find the Red Cross any circumstances and then. What can those of us not in the storm zone due to help. Well you can find resource is if you were in an impacted area by visiting Red Cross got a word you can check of local officials or download it wrecked. The merchant that got. Real time and weather alert the ordinance at. Added it was flooding as well as Matt Marshall. Additionally for those who are at home yet I don't backed by the storm we encourage you to admit a financial donation. Who volunteer to help people or even donate what Ed you can find out how at red rot. Right April public or from the Red Cross thank you for your time this morning and thank you for the incredible work you do we appreciate it thank you. United Airlines has announced it is using robots to try to make flying safer during the pandemic. United says the robots can disinfect an entire 737. In about ninety seconds our geo Benitez hasn't school. Some look this morning united is giving us an up close looks. A powerful new robot string of protecting and intended to kill viruses and bacteria. Here's how it works the company says within seconds. A single spray covers anything within a twelve foot radius and what it draw lies it creates a bit of microscopic. Thin it's. When viruses or bacteria fall on those pins united says the cells burst killing them on impact. How can you be sure. It works bullet admit this is one of the reasons that we have complementary technology that we're using I'm and the combination of this anti microbial technology along with the disinfect. Disaffected application technology that were you thing along with masks. I'm all that together provide Torre really safe environment onboard aircraft. And it's happening at high streets the company says that this can disinfect 737. The most popular plane within a minute and a half. It won't be used every day that's because united says the chemical was effective for about a week the plane will get a touch of every seven days. But with some missed a wading EPA approval. Some doctors would like to see more data. There should be some caution here. Studies and incarnation is a balding we don't yet know outlets in people's L. What it you super. Short. You or did time make better Rico created the micro sonic robot there's a reason why you're using this overnight debt. So we do this overnight just to ensure customer safety the chemical use once it's found it's completely bound to the surface itself the can't leave the surface. The airlines are desperate to get more people comfortable with flying this time last year TSA screened nearly 2.5 million passengers daily. That number Monday just over 700000. Mostly visiting friends and family still united says. This new robot will not replace Daley manual cleaning. Can you per. Forever what won't what we certainly know is that our customers' expectations are changing and when it comes to safety we're not gonna cut corners. And a new Harvard report says when you Wear a surgical mask on a plane. The risk of infection dropped to less than 1% so it's just so important to Wear those face coverings Diane. I GO Benitez Forrest thanks you very interest thing. And influencers and celebrities including Kim Kardashian west Leonardo DiCaprio and Katy Perry are all freezing there is to Graham accounts today. They're protesting what they call Facebook's failure to address election misinformation and hate speech. FaceBook owned and see Graham. Users are posting the hash tag stop Cate for profit asking others to take a break from posting to ins to gram except to post information about Facebook's practices. FaceBook declined to comment but pointed to recent announcements about what it's doing to protect the election including not accepting new political ads in the week before the election. For more on science and tech headlines now here's ABC's Mona cause are opting. In today's tech bytes Duncan makes a deal the company has settled a lawsuit with New York. Stemming from a 2015 data breach the suit claimed Duncan failed to notify customers about the breach and failed to investigate it. The settlement calls for about 20000 Duncan customers to receive a refund. Apple has unveiled two new watches the more expensive one. Includes enhanced health features including the ability to track your blood oxygen levels another feature of the watch is automatic hand washing detection. Which recognizes the notion of him watching that encourages you to watch for the recommended twenty seconds. An apple is writing up its new line of iPods the latest iPod air. Cool and calm in five colors including green and sky blue of the home Clinton's gone. But there's a touch ID sensor on the top to unlock this create those ear tech bikes and as long second get a in ruby ended hours notes and that's why I'm not. I'll be okay because you saw Javier cigarette. All callers C a all the colors my and a lot of cars are Abbie thank you. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed up thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live this year for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Also programming note if you missed the ABC news town hall with president trump last night. You can see rebroadcast right here on ABC news live at 12:30 eastern and 5:30 eastern today. Up next Jim day's top stories. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.