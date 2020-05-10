Transcript for ABC News Live Update: The latest on President Trump’s battle with COVID-19

Good morning and you can tell from bank restraining like that in today's update the latest developments on president comes home in nineteen diagnosis to chief of staff mark menace telling ABC news this morning. That he is optimistic the president will be able to leave the hospital today and matches a decision will be made later today between president trump. And his medical team this. After the president briefly and unexpectedly. Left the hospital on Sunday for a surprise and dry taps his supporters. Outside Walter Reed medical center that's first round is waking up again this morning. As he continues to battle the virus that is now claim the lives of more than 209000. Americans. Over the weekend the president delivering a message from the hospital that he now quote you can get fixed. Yeah I learned a lot about companies. Tyler then I'm really going to school this is the real school. Now that's surprising drive diet is raising questions this morning about the safety of the Secret Service agents in the car with him. As Kobe cases linked to the president continues to go route. At least eleven people including First Lady lot of trump had tested positive. After attending a recent ads and fight that's Supreme Court nominations airplane just over a week ago. Cecilia Vega is outside Walter Reed medical center and starts us off. It was a stumped it violated CDC guidelines and unnecessarily put the health of Secret Service agents at risk. Breaking his fourteen at Walter Reed to do would drive by for his supporters gathered outside the hospital. He's here in the backseat wearing a mask and when the others in the SUV with him exposed. Health experts say the president likely still contagious. Overnight the White House saying in a statement appropriate precautions were taken including PP eat the movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do. But the administration's own CDC says any movement of a hospitalized coded patient. Outside their room should only be done for medically essential purposes. And Walter Reed attending physician doctor James Phillips saying the responsibility is astounding. Adding every person in that car now has to quarantine for fourteen days they might get sick. They may die for political theater. And after a weekend in the hospital he now says she's learned a lot. So. It's been very interesting journey has learned a lot about coveted Tyler then I'm really going to school this is the real schools. This is and let's read the book school. And I get it. It follows a weekend of mixed messages and file statements from the president's medical team. On Saturday White House doctor Sean Conley repeatedly dodging questions about whether the president was so sick he needed oxygen. Yesterday and today he was not on us. Thursday no oxygen none of this moments yeah and yesterday with the team now whoa whoa we roll here he was not on oxygen. But now Conley says he did actually administer oxygen to the president on Friday at the White House. After his blood oxygen dropped sources telling ABC the president had difficulty breathing. There was concern for possible rapper progression of the illness. I recommended that president we try some supplemental oxygen to see how he responds. Also over the weekend Conley time and time again painted a rosy picture of the president's condition this morning the president is doing very well the T nine. Are extremely happy with the progress the president has made but just minutes after that. The White House chief of staff mark meadows issued a dire warning to reporters saying we are still not on a clear path to a full recovery. Later telling Fox News the president's health deteriorated. And aides were very concerned. He had a a cheaper end eight blood oxygen level and dropped. Murder rapidly he. By Sunday the president's doctors in full damage control from. Let's try to reflect the the upbeat attitude that the team the president this course of illness has had. I didn't want to give anything any information that might. Steer the the course of illness in another direction. Dom and in doing so. You know came off. We're trying to hide something was initially true. And so have here had a. The White House releasing these pictures of the president at work inside Walter Reed. Doctors say he's responding well to the anti viral treatment Rem does severe and a steroid. He's emulating himself walking around the White House military units without. A limitation. Or disability. This morning there are serious questions about why and how president trump caught co lead in the first place. Last week's Rose Garden announcement for his Supreme Court pick Amy Tony Barrett a possible super spreader event the path. Packed crowd shoulder to shoulder few wearing masks both I was side and at an indoor reception. So far nine people in attendance testing positive including the First Lady who is experiencing a mild cough and headache. Also Kellyanne Conway two Republican senators and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie seen at the event hugging others. Christie also part of the president's debate prep team last week. And now five out of the nine people involved have tested positive including top eight hope hicks and campaign manager bill stepping in. And it doesn't end there others who had recent contact with the president testing positive to. Including White House journalists the head of the Republican Party. And the president's personal assistant and body man seen boarding Air Force One last week with hicks neither wearing a mask. And it's a mega joins me now from outside Walter Reed medical center Eric Rivera Susan questions on that timeline of president trumps diagnosis what do we know about. Well and he was exposed. And when he tested positive. Yeah ain't that good morning TVs are a lot of questions right now because doctors essentially refused to answer this question over the weekend they were when they were repeatedly. Asked about this Thailand but let me tell you what we do know sir are telling us. That president temple already received his positive test results. When he called in to Fox News and spoke to Sean Hannity on Thursday night despite the fact that the president told Hannity that he was still waiting for his results. A lot of questions also about his trip to bed minster on Wednesday for that fund raiser his Press Secretary is saying that when he took that trip he had not received. His positive test results at the time. But he let you notice there are still pretty serious questions about why he went. Anyway because even when he did go whether knotty had a positive test results he still knew that he adamant exposed to hope kicks. Who tested positive and we're now knowing eLearning even that he put about 200 supporters at risk when he went ahead when of that fund raiser anyway. And speaking of putting people at risk do you know anymore about who on the president's medical team cleared that dry and outside Walter Reed last night. Now we zone in the White House is saying that people on that team did clear it but look it almost doesn't matter because. The reality is the president is still under quarantine here at Walter Reed and that means that you are not supposed to leave his own CDC as we said our priest. Says that you're not supposed to leave a hospital room. Quarantine and lessons medically essential this was clearly not medically assessed essentially experts that we spoken to. Say that it's very likely that president trump is still contagious. He jeopardize the Secret Service that he was in that SUV with a jumper is the medical professionals who are here when he decided to take this trip. And we should also note that in that video that the president released announcing this surprise drive by. He said he also met with military troops here in the hospital so there's some pretty serious questions. About that and and you know this there's this doctor here at Walter Reed an attending physician Eva. Who is calling and this this stunts basically reckless. And says that these Secret Service agents are now gonna have to quarantine for fourteen days because they were in that SUV with the president a potentially exposed to to -- from him. Some say they even watching this all weekend outside Walter Reed medical center thank you so much. And for more on the president's Kobe diagnosis eighties news contributor doctor John Brownstein joins us now good morning doctor Brownstein. So we learned that the president's blood oxygen levels and dropped Friday and Saturday. And that he received oxygen it twice what does that telling you about the seriousness of his condition. Yeah all shook the very least support some local long ball around was already diagnosis and indeed she is zero disease. We did any history or belittle our concern in an. Couple moments a piece events but we're we're. The only traditions along a little bit confusing you know she's adorable great for me he Molinari whose heart eased. An EU and education are real sincere thanks. We don't know how much senator receipt for how long months. And we're now isn't he was armed and other courses generates and the only to those with severe illness. A lot of questions still remain about the ports arms deep presence disease right now. I now weren't carrying and that the president could be discharged as early as today but experts say days satin. 1010 are critical as a patient's immune system ramps up and it could make the symptoms more severe. What will doctors be watching for in that period. Yeah I mean you should know that this virus is not cheap predictable course backs and so we have to be incredibly cautious yes she's showing signs we're pretty much can quickly turn as well be Margaret from function you shortness of breath clearly cheaper but also and you keep for neurological function. And twin tiers some keystrokes she -- awful since assuming there is seriously due to. And so what you hear it here conscious of the present went for it commissioners isolation is also part of the strength for ten days the president needs to isolate. The future shred of this is actually. Owners over what's. About those treatments you were just talking about the presence receiving a number of different treatments. What can you tell us about. How the president's treatment may differ from what ordinary Americans are experiencing and are there concerns with possible interactions between these medications because there are several at play here. Me choose the leases as usual hard Ahmed and Danish. A huge huge Andy at least six that is concerning this terrorist use frequently come later on in the course of treatment ABC. Seeing Marc Cohen an artist and this is clearly an unusual patient teacher and the medicine but. He medicine isn't necessarily getting better care it's getting the standard chair and stress relieving concern is whether. Call or be followed record retention the president is to cities it is owned treatments because ultimately. Eat very important to worry that we how. The potential interactions of these medications because we don't Obama beat up on their use insanity of sending Snow White. She could be the heart all indications for potential side effects. This is your concern Omar conditions and the community. And the whole world is watching as recovery doctor Don Brownstein thank you we appreciate it. What was less than a month until the final votes president trump is incur urging people to get out and vote for. From his hospital room he posted a series entries this morning touting the stock market military strained tax cuts. And more. In new each tweet with the word. The vote meanwhile Joseph Biden will be campaigning in Miami in person today after again testing negative for corona virus yesterday. And vice president Mike Pence is set to face up to senator McConnell Harris in the vice presidential debate Wednesday. NBC's Mary Bruce breaks down what all this means we just 29 days to go until Election Day. As the president's Kobe diagnosis brings his campaigning to a halt for Joseph Biden it's full steam ahead unarmed. Thank all of you but died in is changing his tone pulling his negative ads and tempering his attacks I don't want to be. Attacking the president and the First Lady now because there. Yes there are now. The have contracted corona virus. Vice president testing negative Sunday after two other negative results on Friday. His campaign is promising to release all future results Biden says it's time for all Americans to have the same access to testing. It's not just the folks in the White House or travel or maybe the deserve regular tested every single American deserves safety and peace of mind. Enemies we need transparency. The big question now will we see any more presidential debates. We hope that he is well and an able to debate if he is Joseph Biden will certainly be there their first faceoff sparked concerns the two men standing mask was onstage some thirteen feet apart. A drug mocking guidance for often wearing masks every time he's in he's got to miss. Vice presidential debate is still on for this Wednesday sources tell ABC Connell a Harris and Mike Pence will now be seated twelve feet apart. Pens tested negative again Sunday and the White House insists he hasn't been near trump since he tested positive. It's unclear how voters will respond to the president's diagnosis. But according to our latest ABC news it says poll 72%. Of Americans think trump didn't take the risk of getting co bid seriously. The trump campaign forced to defend their packed events as senior advisor Jason Miller falsely claiming they're taking every necessary perk. Caution hasn't cavalier approach to mask and social distancing these rallies been a mistake. Will it change going forward. A get out push back on Wednesday it hasn't been back cavalier all we take it very seriously. Now comes campaign is trying to keep up with as many events as possible the vice president Mike Pence will be hitting the road this weekend despite being second in line the campaign is. Adamant they have no concerns about his health whatsoever as we head into this week's debate. While Joseph Biden in Kabul hairs are also out campaigning to their team says that they will continue. To closely stick with the local safety guidance and precautions. They of course have been holding much smaller events that more social distancing and more people wearing masks and gave them. Marry her is thanking him earlier on Good Morning America George Stephanopoulos spoke with president times personal attorney and read Giuliani. One of the people who was in close quarters with the president last week. About the uncertainty surrounding the next presidential debate. You've been handling the debate negotiations for president trump. Did you think of to the October 5 the October 15 debate is possibly gonna try to get a later date from the commission. No I think I think is very possible again all of it assumes. He keeps making progress to wait buoyed us even even this suggestion and going home today or tomorrow to doctors assume that by certain time he's going to be. And condition I assume he's going to be a condition by them to do it can't see any reason why wouldn't. While the Supreme Court begins a new term today with just eight justices find the death of Ruth batter Ginsburg the justices face a docket of cases would implications for millions of American families. As of the biggest companies in the country including a challenge to be Affordable Care Act that. Could strip protections for people with preexisting conditions. But the biggest question may be the court's next remember as president comes nominee Amy Connie Barrett awaits her confirmation hearings. ABC's Terry Moran joins me now with more in teary. At least two Republican senators on Matt Judiciary Committee have now tested positive for corona virus. How could back a fact these confirmation hearings. Believe according to a senate majority leader Mitch McConnell it won't affect him at all full steam ahead quote unquote that's what. Mitch McConnell says should happen with these hearings but there's no doubt that as you point out so far. Two Republicans. On the Senate Judiciary Committee Mike Lee of Utah and Tom tells of North Carolina have tested positive for corona virus. And that it seems this super spreading event. Might well a Ben that reception and Rose Garden announcement. For any coney Barrett herself. At the White House that is awkward to say the least but the Republicans even though this and it is out of session for two weeks. To try and get out. Handle on what might be an outbreak in the upper echelons of the Republican Party they will go forward with the hearings one week from today that is what McConnell Viles. They may be virtual and that is what McConnell is proposing Democrats of course. Say that that we need to understand they need to understand senate workers everyone who comes in contact with the members of the Judiciary Committee and their staffs. Need to understand what this outbreak is like its new frank there's a few days old and they think that a delay is required. What did McConnell says the real problem is because the Republicans do have the votes to go forward next week the real problem is will too many Republicans get sick. And will that vote have to be delayed when they not be able to vote. Let's talk about what this current core is looking Anderson key cases the court will take up this term. Wet and when can we expect those decisions. Well the biggest case right now on the Supreme Court docket has to do with health care everyone's health care right now health care is still under the Affordable Care Act Obama care with its. Protection. For people with. Preexisting conditions guaranteeing access to health care for every American including those with preexisting conditions a case out of Texas. There before the justices says that it be if since the congress repealed that individual mandate requiring everybody to get. Health insurance the entire law must now be struck down and with it. Those protections for people with preexisting conditions the ability for. Young people under the age of 26 to remain on their parents. Health insurance and so many things that are quite popular about that law would disappear. And remember I Donald Trump has been promising a healthcare plan for more than a year and there is no sign of any put out some. The vacuous. Executive orders so there's a lot at stake here in addition to that case however. There are also many other cases including a very important abortion case which is come into the justices. Out of the state of Mississippi even. So many cases and many Americans will be watching Terry Moran in Washington for us thank you Jerry. Glad the president battles the corona virus we're learning more about how the first family as hand delaying his diagnosis as First Lady lion trump remains in isolation at the White House while she recovers. Here's Keira Phillips. This morning S president trump continues his treatment at Walter Reed medical center. He has remained without fever since Friday morning. His vital signs are stable. Updates on the first Stanley back in the White House Maloney trump tweeting Friday morning that she was experiencing mild symptoms of corona virus. After testing positive alongside president trump. The first couple's son fourteen year old Darrent testing negative for corona virus the youngest trump said to be quarantining away from his mother at the White House the first lady's chief of staff telling ABC news. That all precautions are being taken to ensure he's kept safe and healthy. All this as its revealed to White House residence staff members testing positive for Kobe at a few weeks ago. A source confirming they didn't come into contact with the president and First Lady and the White House has extensive plans and procedures in place to prevent further spread I Wear masks when needed. When needed I Wear a mask the other trumped children who were seen in the audience at last week's debate without masks have all tested negative and have taken to social media to support their father as he recovers. Eric trump tweeting he will fight through this and Yvonne could trump sharing this photo of her father working at Walter Reed saying nothing can stop him from working for the American people. Relentless. As the president First Lady continued to recover I can tell you leave it will be members of the first family like Don junior and Eric trump hitting the campaign trail. Filling that trump Lloyd executing what they're calling operation magaw. Where you'll likely see them in key battleground states as we head into the final stretch before Election Day Eva. Less than a month out from the election care Phelps thanks field. And the latest on a corona virus crisis around the world and here in the US worldwide cases of come in nineteen atop 35 million. In this country 33 states reporting an increasing cases. While 35 states and the District of Columbia are seeing an increase in hospitalizations. Meanwhile at the entertainment industry continues to struggle during this pandemic. Regal cinema says it is temper rarely shutting down all of its theaters in the US. At a new tropical storm strength an overnight threatening the already hard hit Gulf Coast the storm. Could become hurricane delta this week as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and comes after tropical storm gamma made landfall near to a Mexico killing several people. And causing damage and flooding. In the west more than four million acres have burned in California this year alone as a result of devastating wildfires burning. In that state and for the NBA finals where Jimmy Butler carried the Miami Heat to victory last night against LeBron James and the LA lakers. After butler's forty point triple double the heat now cutting the lakers lean in the series. Two to one of the game though not without controversy when Ron is facing some criticism. After walking off the court with ten seconds left on the clock before that game. Was over. And that does it for this ABC news live update I mean it pilgrim thanks for joining us. I remember ABC news line is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis we'll see you right back here at 11 AM eastern with your latest headlines. Until then. And a great start.

