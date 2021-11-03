Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Merrick Garland confirmed as US attorney general

Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for streaming with us and today's update breaking news in Minneapolis judge has granted a motion to reinstate third degree murder charges. Against air show when the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Children already face charges of second degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Jury selection for his trial enters its third day today with five jurors already selected. The trial is expected to begin on March 29. Merrick Garland is now officially sworn in as US attorney general and has recorded for his first day on the job. Just a little while though Garland gave his first address at the department of Justice Thomas in fairness and impartiality. And equal justice for all. Nice to know that district. And always cast it's such dedicated people. I am honored to work with you came once again. Together we will show the American people. By word and beat. That the Department of Justice pursues equal justice and adheres to the rule of law. Garland is a former prosecutor and federal judge most famous for being nominated to the supreme court for a President Obama but never confirmed. He takes over Justice Department faced with domestic terror extremists threatens to end of reckoning over civil rights. President Biden will make his first primetime address tonight marking the one year anniversary since called the nineteen was declared a global pandemic. V address follows the official passing of Biden's nearly two trillion dollar comic relief package. The bill includes 14100 dollar stimulus checks for millions of Americans enhanced unemployment benefits and funding from vaccines and reopening schools. This is president Biden's first majors legislative win since taking office he's expected to sign the bill and. A lot tomorrow. And one year ago today the world changed forever in the NBA became the first US sports league to suspend its season and then president trump. Suspended traveled to the US from Europe. Now nearly one in four US adults have gotten at least one dose of the Cohen vaccine. And the White House announced it is purchasing another 100 million doses of the Johnson Johnson single shot vaccine which which Johnson has the latest. This morning the vaccine roll out ramping up with eligibility expanding. Alaska becoming the first state to offer vaccinations to anyone sixteen and up. Vermont taking a similar step but only for those with high risk conditions many Alaska's already signing up for their first shot. Cited her nude and board. And in Oklahoma Adrian ash would hug by his newly vaccinated grandparents for the first time in a year the White House purchasing another 100 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson's single shot vaccine. Most won't be delivered until later in the year but could be held for children if approved. Or possible booster shots I'm doing this because this wartime efforts we need maximum flexibility. There's always a change similar encounter unexpected challenges president Biden already promising to have enough vaccine for American adults by the end of may. Many states told to expect to flood in supplied by April when experts say opted to 44 million vaccines could be distributed weekly nationwide. Compared to eighteen and a half million this week George spoke to doctor Anthony found she about the vaccine effort earlier this morning wish. I have enough vaccines for every adult American by may. What's the biggest obstacle to actually getting those vaccines administered well there you know one of them is is vaccine hesitancy we want to make sure that people who have concerned about it that we articulate. To them why it's so important for them. Their families and the community in general to get vaccinated because you want to get the overwhelming majority of people vaccinated. And a list of states easing restrictions keeps growing new York New Jersey and Merrill Lynch. All preparing to relax rules on restaurants and businesses. And Wyoming is now the latest state to drop its mass mandate despite warnings from health officials Diane. But Johnson and Jones beach vaccination site here in New York with thank you. And Lana pandemic has changed like all over the world it has affected everyone equally each. Now Melinda Gates co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is working to help those most in need. Among other actress cases gates is now urging leaders to put women at the center of the coma nineteen response. To address what she called a child care crisis ABC news lives anchor Lindsey Davis sat down with her to talk about the initiatives. If in nineteen. You were a person it would be a big if this virus has a penchant for discriminating. I race age and gender. Well it's created ever crisis for women who. Melinda Gates is pushing back on all fronts we're seeing women leave the work force in droves even compared to manage and how a lot of it has to do with the types of jobs are and also the care giving that women do for children and the elderly according to the United Nations that corona virus pandemic has driven 47 million women out of the workforce. What is the issue. With their jobs that women tend to have why are they more impacted in times of crisis like this. We'll because women often have those jobs in hospitality. Or in the essential worker types of roles. But those are very fragile jobs and our economy. And so if you particular low income woman and you had no one who can take care of your children not a sister not a grandmother not a husband. Why how how can you go again on the bus and keep your job and then as well as we know we've lost a lot of service and hospitality jobs. In this recession. The former general manager at Microsoft turned billionaire philanthropist and co chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Has spent decades and more than 54 billion dollars fighting the various ailments of this planet. From poverty to climate change and most recently cove it. It against foundation today has given about one point 75 billion dollars I believed to decode a response this. Latest 250 million dollar donation has been specifically earmarked to. It equality when it comes to making sure that everyone is able to get access to the vaccine. How specifically do we go about achieving that. Well we make sure that the tools we know that work the tests the treatments the vaccines. That they get out to all countries not just high income countries and like the United States or in Europe you know. The pure essential health care worker and you're working in a country in Africa. And you're still going to your job in the health care sector meteor delivering babies but you have no access to vaccine. That makes absolutely no sense as were distributed in the more widely for instance in the United States. And how does that impact us globally if the least of these are not getting that same equity when it comes to the vaccine distribution. Well first of all there's obviously the moral argument it's the right thing to do that we protect all health care workers first of all vulnerable populations. But economically we're gonna have a much slower. Recovery in our own country. Travels not gonna go back to the way it was whether it's leisure or business travel. You're not gonna get our manufacturing and supply chains fully running. If you have these variants that are gonna crop up more and more in these places that aren't vaccinated and then it's gonna bounce back into our own country. And we're gonna can't continue to hat ride this wave of this pandemic. Her husband Bill Gates recently shared was meeting getting shots into developing countries will be the only way to end the pandemic. Well there are many countries that have no back seem factories at all and it doesn't make any sense that their citizens. Wouldn't get any protection. After all we want to and the disease everywhere so we're not constantly having these three infections. And let's. About the vaccine equality closer home of course as you well know the Colby and in general has disproportionately impacted black and brown communities. Not just with suffering but with death and now with access to the vaccine. What are we do to change that. You hate the vaccinations. To dare neighborhoods and set up a police and their for them to come. So they don't have to get on a bus or driving their car thirty miles across the city to go get access to vaccination. Gates says we could reach global herd immunity from Kobe in some time next year and any medical experts agree viewing your husband had a focus waving for many others on the idea that a pandemic could hit. Is this. What you. Expected. Projected. Is it worse and we never imagined that that country after country would go through these ripples of these lock downs. And that economic. Destruction that what happens so. I'd say we predicted some pieces of it but we certainly didn't predict the scope and scale and magnitude of the economic devastation. And the impact of backs on families not just the pandemic itself. The impact is especially hard on women. Women's jobs or nearly twice as vulnerable in a crisis than men's jobs. And you're now asking leaders to put women right in the center of the Kobe nineteen response why women in particular. When you look at all the jobs lost in United States last year. 275000. Jobs were lost by women 71000. By man. And so would this disproportionate. Fact we could have a whole generation of women who leave the workforce and if we don't do what the care giving crisis we've got they may never go back. What are quote for a moment here in the Washington Post you Rhode. The care giving system in the United States is broken and it is women who are paying the price he went on to ask president Biden to appoint a care giving. Czar why. Because I think we need to coordinate our government's efforts across a number of agencies that there are absolutely things this government can and should do. 21 make sure that the child care sector doesn't collapse. And number two to make sure that we have the right long term policies for paid family medical leave. What are the steps that you feel that world leaders need to take in order to lift women up. Speculate they need to look at care giving in their country for sure. They need to look at the harassment and abuse in their country because that is one of the things holds women back at home and in their job. And they need to look at investing in women led businesses whether that's a tech business or whether that's a woman's vegetable stand in low income country. Women have a harder time getting access to capital. And for decades now in you and your husband have really been putting your money where your mouth is in trying to solve. These global issues. And and I'm curious because you have this acute awareness and knowledge about what the big threat Sar. When you look at the next ten years a next twenty years going forward. Are you optimistic or or pessimistic about the future. I'm not optimistic I think if we use this opportunity coming out of the pandemic to very swiftly change some of the policies like in the United States. Paid Stanley medical leave. No these gaps and cracks have been in society these inequities but now they're in our face. So we build back in the right way with the right policies and we build back right now we start with the surveillance system. We're gonna have a better world where you're not gonna get these pandemic spit rush from country to country would be able to contain them in control them more quickly. Where they are. And when it comes to with its a equality or pandemic or climate change is there's some kind of a global threat. In particular that keeps you up at night is or something that your acutely concerned about. I'm acutely concerned about whether global leaders will take this moment in gender equality and take it very very seriously and realize that they need to make these investments now but I keeps me up at night you know are we gonna use this pandemic for the batter for on behalf of women so we build back in the right way. Are we gonna kind of just put some band aids on it and then new foreign say all we fix it when we really didn't. And lastly if if your microphone right now or to be able to serve as a megaphone to world leaders what would your message should be directly to them. My message to them directly would beat women are the backbone of your society they take care of your children they take care of everybody else. When you invest in them. They invest in the entire community and they lift up not just their family in the community. But they tip your economy you want them in the workforce. So you support data in your gonna Gatt the economic creek has discovery in the returns that you want. In 2015. She launched pivotal ventures a company focused on removing barriers for women in the United States. She is a global benefactor who for decades has affected change with money. Now she's also spending a different kind of currency using her voice calling for more female leaders one of her goals for 2021. Is that it will be a turning point for gender. Polity I think it's time for the world to have more female leaders in all positions of power. Because we know it makes a difference when a young girl or young boy to look up and say. I don't want to be like that leader but wow there's six other female leaders and I want to be like those six. You know you can't feeling he can't see it and I think he no leadership makes an important. Makes just important choices for society as a whole in a different way because of the way women sees society and having women and people of color in positions of power makes a difference for society. Our thanks to Lindsay and Melinda Gates from that interview. And as more and more vaccinations I open up across the country and more are ending up with a leftover doses at the end of the day. So what happens to those extra shot. An organization doctor B is now working to matched them to people willing to get vaccinated at a moment's notice more than half a million people have already signed up. And we're lucky to have the founder of doctor B Cyrus and assuming here. To tell us more about it Cyrus thanks so much for joining us first off why in the name doctor B and how exactly does this system more. That policy in the name comes from my granddaughter crew team in a position during a slew allows little. He dedicated his career you're closing gaps patient care which is. Abused or used dotted here. And yeah. Cash. In terms of what we do now works O'Donnell NBC universal nationwide stand. Are recruited ninety. Any indication can go to high doctor you know. And register they saw basic information that are there are wires so they're idealists. And and he provided there must use it simply indicate how. Access services. How many doses. And time there sire. Our system of dual lower figure out exactly who notified to create below our prior to Syria and effectively ensure that every single claimed in order and optimizing to make sure that. Now only and he and so important and so the appropriate prior to. And how does this happen how often are vaccine providers ending up with extra doses at the end of the day. It's quite frequently and the reason being is that patients chancellor no show on scene appointments when you're 30% of our heart and reasons that I is that news seasons in short supply people are looking multiple claimants and will riders and canceling them she and that's resulting in a very complicated operation to our patrol these. Lisa didn't accidentally additional operational time there's a taxi riders huge consumer really just trying to cool that the release of the 51 part of this process. And nine are you taken several steps to ensure that the service will be equitable tell us about some of those efforts. And why that's so important you. Sure is there earlier in this program I was selling you discussions. Taxi hesitancy. As we know. Adams indicated there. Can members of the black brown of native Spanish communities. Not us Maurer negative impacts include but they're also the same communities that we've seen a lot of vaccine hesitant yeah. And the problem is this as these communities are are more receptive to getting the vaccine has seen her friends of the vaccine and breached their mobile Diddy hello until. They then it. Know what they are one beatings and the more vulnerable communities that have and she. Bernard Clinton would a little what do you what meteoric shoe in any incidents. The rest of society who can hit redressing DOS second round I don't know. The benefit of Ewing based model. Is that you can continually added perpetuity. Prioritize the one days over the one of these over the once he's and he can you guys forever. So someone who was using Jackson president and Kurt terror. Category. Sudan's state indicates they want to get the vaccine the immediately go to the final line and so we think that it's always help rectify some Indian equities under the presidency and systemic in this. And so where is this service available and how do you sign up. So any anyone anywhere in the United States sign up he not rule out I was sites in Arkansas and New York City trying to roll call a response or we have providers may not. Or thirty states now has provided succumbed to us we really literally each. Or attorney music's lives. Refuted. Are being urged people to get signed on beyond a platform. And we will notify you as soon as there is sexy. Its tires missing me with doctor beer we are grateful to you are grateful to the original doctor be your grandfather. For all of his service and so glad this year following in his footsteps thanks for where you're doing. A and that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed or member ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the breakdown. To so yeah. These amazing being talked her sister in England tips the chimpanzees. The chimpanzees have complete 180 you know. They've to enhance. This still teaching us.

