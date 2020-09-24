-
Now Playing: Walmart and other retailers announce seasonal hiring
-
Now Playing: Bridge inspector rescues dog from ledge
-
Now Playing: No homicide charges in Breonna Taylor’s case
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor's family ‘outraged’ by Kentucky grand jury decision: Ben Crump
-
Now Playing: LZ Granderson discusses reaction to Breonna Taylor decision
-
Now Playing: ‘Eerie calm’ in Louisville after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor’s death
-
Now Playing: 4 Senate races to watch as GOP rushes to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat
-
Now Playing: Melanie McGuire says she regrets not testifying during 2007 ‘suitcase killer’ case
-
Now Playing: 'It’s a failure of the system': Former NYPD detective on the charges announced in Bre
-
Now Playing: Grand jury declines to charge 3 officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death
-
Now Playing: Chris Rock speaks out on Breonna Taylor grand jury decision
-
Now Playing: Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers dies at 77
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on fun finds for fall
-
Now Playing: Parents look to raise kids based on their zodiac sign
-
Now Playing: Chris Rock talks about the new season of ‘Fargo’
-
Now Playing: Kristin Cavallari opens up about marriage and split from Jay Cutler
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee frontrunners for Trump
-
Now Playing: Battle over possible guidelines for emergency use of COVID vaccine