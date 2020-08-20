Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Former White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted for fraud

Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for streaming with us. And today's update California is blaming historic lightning for hundreds of wildfires now burning across the state. Fire officials say roughly 111000. Lightning bolts hit the state within 72 hours satellite images show a lot of the state blanketed in smoke the fires have burned. More than 100000. Acres and thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes. An outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin is in a coma after his Press Secretary says he was poisoned. Elects in a bombing got sick on a plane after drinking tea at the airport the Kremlin now says to wait for test results on the cause of his condition. And more than one point one million Americans applied for unemployment last week just 42 straight weeks with historically high unemployment claims. The latest uptick comes after the extra 600 dollars a week in pandemic unemployment aid expired. So far congress has been unable to agree on a new aid package. And we have breaking news former White House advisor Steve Bannon was arrested this morning on charges he deep fraud and donors in an online fundraising campaign to pay for the border law. Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is following this would force and care what do we know right now. Was a very damming accusation by the southern district prosecutors there. They would case was made by the US postal inspection service and basically what they say is that this was a nonprofit organization. Designed to raise money. To support the building of the border wall they raised over 25 million dollars. And the accusation is that. All the money was supposed to go to building the wall. That's what they told donors and according to this indictment some of the money was funneled to people working with the nonprofit. They claimed abandoned himself Steve bad and a former White House advisor actually got money for personal expenses that was is not supposed to happen according to federal prosecutors so this is a case of outright. Fraud that's what the government is alleged. I have here Thomas forests in Washington thanks can't. Major fashion brands are joining the fight against cold mid nineteen with anti microbial clothing are you the pilgrim takes a look at if it actually works and isn't necessary. Microbial clothing a new fashion trend targeting covad nineteen. Everything in our household exchange eastward and green things that are house where she has no reason why you're pulled out that they are protection. Companies like artistic Denton mills which produces denim brands such as DL 1961. And warp in west. They play and rolling out anti microbial technology as early as next week this is a year to give the consumer he's my Angel I did a brand diesel announcing they would also use a virus fighting technology for certain genes. Through a partnership with Swedish firm Polly Jean baker out viral law which claims to disable 99% of viral activity in two hours. Died so colors. Fabrics are and were applied in that same process. Tracker Polly Jean says the treatment in activates the virus when it attaches to the fabric but some experts think it's microbial clothing might not be necessary. This time I don't think you need to spend a lot of money buying the clothing experts say there are no study showing the virus lives on clothing. EU. And the ending is how. Or not I but the companies or we spoke with say. Its net to be an added layer of defense. Bernard trying to replace the existing guidance battered CC rather than what we're trying to do is give people solution that complements all of the existing measures that guardian thanks. This is just one additional tool. And while washing your clothes during code red health experts say that you should wash those fabrics on the warmest temperature. That they allow the CDC also recommends that you do not shake. Your lawn tree Diane. Right good info either thanks. Every NB has taken a first step toward becoming a publicly traded company but deet tails are secret for now. The pandemic has made it a difficult year for the vacation rental companies air BV was forced to cut about a quarter of its workforce. But the company says it's seeing encouraging signs of a comeback. And that the only tech company hitting milestones ABC's politicos are Abdi has more with your tech bytes. In today's senate fights apple hits two trillion dollars it became the first US company to reach that lofty market valuation Wednesday. Before retreating slightly Apple's stock is up nearly 58% so far this year thanks to strong sales during the pandemic. Answer brown has something new hope for users who get all caught up its offering suggested post. They come from the county don't follow but are related to content that you do follow it is now official says it's meant to allow users to explore their interests more deeply. And finally there are plans to put a new Blackberry on the market next year the brands and new owner says. Five G phone will run on android and have a completely new keyboard designed. No word on how large the screen will be in but it's supposed to be available in the first half of 20/20 one. Those are attacked by Sana captain met council must Altec for the classic black. Buried we did send BBN is due each other again thanks Diana. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diana Sam thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live this year where you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next you today's top stories stay safe hundreds.

