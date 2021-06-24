ABC News Update: Death toll expected to rise after partial building collapse

More
Plus, Britney Spears asks for an end to her conservatorship and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs says it’s “important to understand” critical race theory.
26:30 | 06/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Update: Death toll expected to rise after partial building collapse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"26:30","description":"Plus, Britney Spears asks for an end to her conservatorship and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs says it’s “important to understand” critical race theory.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78469498","title":"ABC News Update: Death toll expected to rise after partial building collapse ","url":"/US/video/abc-news-update-death-toll-expected-rise-partial-78469498"}