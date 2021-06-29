Transcript for ABC News Update: President Biden to visit site of building collapse

Get blamed the government for devastate a thanks for streaming webcast in today's update a new study finds appetizer Madera vaccines could first significant protection. That could last years. The study published in the journal nature shows that MR NA vaccine privatized in the charter produced high levels. Of neutralizing antibodies and those important to these cells which. Help support the Indians has stepped. But instead of peaking after a week or two researchers found nearly four months later there was still a strong immune response essentially. Training reviving long term to fight off infections. It comes amid concerns about the highly contagious delta variant which is now confirmed in 49 states. Wildfires are exploding out west forcing residents to evacuate six states are on alert from Montana to California. The extreme heat high winds and ongoing drought are fueling flames. Meanwhile Portland smashed the record for its all time hottest temperature for the third day in a row when they hit 115. Yesterday afternoon. And Seattle reached 106 degrees breaking its record of 104. This coming weekend is expected to be the busiest for travel sense of pandemic can't bring to AAA more than 47 million people expected to hit the roads and skies for the holiday weekend. Potentially making it the second highest fourth of July travel volumes on record regardless of that can't get back. Of people hoping to fly Canadian for a headache American Airlines is canceling dozens of flights per day because of a major pilot shortage and southwest has canceled hundreds in the last week blaming weather. And iced tea issues. On the reds' major metro areas in America could see nearly double the drive time to wait I 95 and Boston could see at 330%. Spike in traffic. The worst of it all begins to. Thursday afternoon. A search and rescue crews have been working tirelessly and Surfside Florida racing against the clock to find. Any sign that survivors that deadly ad that deadly Condo building collapse the death toll has climbed to eleven. A 150 people are still unaccounted for president Biden has set to trap the Surfside this Thursday and Stephanie Ramos is there now. With the latest. You know we are now in day six of this search and rescue operation officials here insisting this is not a recovery offering yet they are still searching for people. There just a few blocks away from where we are where that tower. Partially collapsed now overnight the concern grew for the rescuers are the teams that are there on the ground trying to remove. Some of that debris sifted through that rubble. There were pieces. Back to stone and concrete that we're dangling from the tower so they had to take a break. And remove that. It's to prevent it from falling off that remaining buildings so that building had to be cordoned off. Officials also saying that they found overnight. Pockets of air really large pockets of the air where they say people could have been that they did not discover. Anyone else overnight and of course the investigation. Continues into how. This could have happened a couple of reports and letters coming to light one of from April of this year where a contractor. Reported it. Cracked concrete and rusty at the tower and then also a 28 tea report highlighting major issues as well now we know that the sister building. What has been looked at by engineers that's those are two towers that are still standing. And those engineers say there is no danger of collapse are emitting. Danger right now. But some residents have chosen to leave on their own. Some residents choosing to stay but right now is search and rescue effort going on just a few blocks away from where we are their app but. Partially collapsed tower. So many crews and teams working to recover those who. Are unaccounted for Eva. And detonated overnight hundreds of people attended a vigil for their victims and missing at a nearby beach. And what was that like in Hausa community react change. As the number of confirmed deaths is growing. What seems so everyone is really being supportive of one another we walked down to another makeshift memorial that's. That's that's been placed there on the beach side. The the the collapsed power in any of people are tired leaving flowers there we could see that folks were consoling one another one woman was. Reading from a prayer books and in this is this is at a tight knit community and they've only grown closer now with. This. The tragic incident that happened just just a few blocks away from from where we are right now but it seems as though they community is really come together and donations pouring in for those who have been displaced and everyone really trying to. Help each other out and and and comfort especially those who have missing loved ones. I'm thinking of as missing a lot hawaiians Mara at a 150 people what are we learning about those victims. Still eat eat or speak to a different families to hear our Irish want to share. The memory of their loved ones there are others that are just two of sat. Two to share in and it's been a roller coaster of emotions here range of emotions from. Anger to grieve taking wish understandably. One family that I spoke with say they wanted to share about there at their loved one and our teas and and her son Luis Bermudez I spoke with that host Safina Enrique is he if she's so that her daughter and her grandson. Were found together and that brings her comfort knowing that. They perished together and Lee led eight happy beautiful life she says those are the memories that she's going to walk away and let's. Those rescue crews because they have been working literally around the clock they are living basically right there nearby. Com this disaster site but when do you think we'll hear more about those 150 people who are unaccounted for. It's so hard to tell right now Eva is eighty's slow process officials here acknowledge that but it's because they're being so methodical about it every day there's just a little bit more progress from what we can seat. But as you said there are more than a hundred people were unaccounted for they have found eleven people there down at this site confirmed to have. Passed away so. It is a slow process and and and that's what's troubling for a lot of the the families here they want those answers and but they also understand that these guys are doing the best that they can. But it is a very slow process and we and we know that is there's so many teams they're from the Israeli army from. This state and local or just from all over the country that had come down here. To try and help so it it's hard to tell when the when we will get we will find some of those. When crews will find some of those unaccounted people but it is going to take some time. And for more on this deadly Condo collapse some context let's bring in Jersey city fire chief Stephen Miguel cheapened up thank you for being with fast. A let's just look at these latest numbers we have eleven better dead a 150. That are unaccounted for. We're in hearing days six what officials are still insisting it a search and rescue mission. You hate to ask this question but at what point does this go from a search and rescue mission to a recovery mission and and how do you make that decision. I mean from Russian perspective it's tough to sake as I have the information they have and what they're seeing. But they get there have experts say that probability rescue teams of engineers doctors. And other people that will give them advice the firefighters advice on. What the survivability potential is it also. Advice on. For the collapsing and non how far they should go in and how consolidation continue the methodical. Surging through that debris before we sought to go to a recovery mode which would bring in heavy cranes and other things justice ought ripping all that stuff out not worrying about. The bodies that are in there. By that time because they're assuming that Walt. No one that survived. It's just up to say it could become more days most likely they'll probably give it endless says thirteen fourteen days. Before they say he yes or no but every day it BP gets grimmer looking every day. Yeah yeah he had every lens is holding on to hope at this point any bit of hope that they can hold on to that there could be a miracle in that rubble. And it more than eighty rescuers are working on the pile at a time admitting sometimes rough weather conditions high humidity and rain. How do the rescuers stay safe while combing through that wreckage. They do the best they can we go through hundreds sometimes thousands about specialized training for. Rescue task force and a collapse rescue specifically so. They are soft and rule of thumb is you're only in there for about fifteen minutes before you have to be relieved. And sometimes it may take you fifteen minutes to get the spot where you want to be yet. Sought shoring up things to make it safe community. Total in further and it's frustrating being one of the members in there I've done it before and to be called out right if you've got to spot where you thinking to get sought. But for the heat and just the general welfare to rescuers you have to stop pulling them out and put putting fresh team members in there. That's why it's so difficult than it sold time consuming. And it's about a very methodical if you're worried about the safety of the members going in there as well as the potential survivors that are inside the rubble. There so many questions about how something like this can happen next. A report from October 20 teens at waterproof staying below the condominiums. Pool deck and entrance was failing causing quote may droll structural damage. To that concrete structural slab below those areas. How report lake and this factor into the investigation. And why do you think nothing was done when it was originally flax. It's tough to say why they didn't do any thing but. From a firefighting perspective. All of these type of buildings are the most stable and there the least likely to collapse. But once you have sprawling. Where the the concrete is exposing the steel underneath and he had a rust that's a big issue and that would be an issue that as a firefighter. I would go to our experts and you bought the engineers. There and those at a people who give a better explanation that. But that as like I said before they're definitely engineers on. That site and that upon leave rescue task force teams and they going to be giving them advice as they go through. You know it's it's hard to speculate what could have happened what people didn't do certain things money's always a fact there. And he Matta damage there is. That she for the for the finance people and city attorneys that cigarette now. Yeah. And it's just hard to kind of lifestyle and a column that given the amount of people are still missing in the loss of life that we're looking at right now. Being given the modern technology that we do have how to something. So unimaginable. Tragic like this happen twice when he what I've heard so many people say. Buildings don't just collapsed. Yeah I'd stuffed to say this. I guess that these buildings are very strong. And it built that way for reasons specially to a close of the water so they take every precaution necessary but as we say in a fired business what's a building goes off. It's fighting gravity all the time so gravity wants date that building back down. Unfortunately sometimes gravity takes over. And that's what happened this in in this instance where gravity just to get down what what what what a weak points from Y. We won't know probably for months until they get all that debris and shifts early they'll put that building back together like they do if their plane crash to figure out what happened. And so they can prevent that from happening in the future. And as are questions that people will be asking the right now the search and rescue mission continues Jersey city fire chief Steve and they got thank you. And we should know coming but 11:30 AM eastern we are expecting another update from Miami Dade County officials we will bring that to you why. Right here when it happens. And as search and rescue crews continue to look for survivors of that building collapse ABC news picture of panda spoke to someone who lives in that building. About what it was like moments just before the collapse happened a second lesson. What's your remember about the night the collapses you hear anything first if she didn't I remember everything. I'm obviously I'm in bed about 1:30 in the morning. And I hear it. The low this fund or club I've ever heard in my life times a hundred so just imagine the love issues ever heard conjured up by a hundred. Norm while not a real well funder. OK you know it's my means a big storm come into the new route you know so Zoostorm permanent. I was gonna turn over away for the lightning which comes like five seconds later. Five seconds later the dead is rock and shaken and the room begins to shake it up from going. Well I'm gonna dream and I'm in an earthquake in California. Yeah I think it was real well of course I thought I do literally honest to god thought I was in a dream in an earthquake can tell what we'll get earthquakes don't write well. I just got the becoming a drink. I'm ready to turn over and check in opposition boulevard just. Five seconds later at the golf starts coming down from the shelling hit me in the face and I'm seeing it I'm going I'm not an injury this is real. And the first thing I said to myself was. What this is one of those 101000. Years once and 101000 years earthquakes. Hits in 101000 years anything can happen. But the might watch showed what this is the 101000 here and it's insertion I'm still thinking it's an earthquake without a doubt. A run out our total living room or of the sliding glass doors open the door. All cloudy adults can't seem to think of the wanna save is an earthquake is it affected them you know rushed through the neighborhood. Don't you thing I go to. Of my front door she reached of the hallway. All dots don't see a thing I'm going. Wow what he's go if your line it up but what you think it possibly cart riding earthquake occurred when I'm gone think your first break of dawn thinking after a couple of one from the one in 101000 years this is flawed but from the not unleaded now the visit Israel on that it. Hours off undersea that's all gone run got through it to the bedroom get these urgings and I'm learn the issues that I'm wearing. Your T sure supported many shopping bag. To pair of underwear future saw trying to my car park for my wallet. I threw my aunt you had time to do all of this. Well yeah I mean that I'm doing all this and find out if Nevada hurricane wise you know you're currently there were certain things some real citizen that I go back to the hallway she was only one. At this point now that the smoke is that the adults has already hit me and I'm seeing all the rubble the the cement the ceiling everything his phone down. And people were yelling how many people are going to help me help me get me out. Our neighbors people are known for years. Probably 704 maybe seven of three I don't know who they wore what unit we and some of five Obama's seven of foreign debt. Did on those are moved the first unit that survived the left side. From going I optional thing it is an earthquake. And we have had some construction done or she worked out in the roof. Don't think either you know it's the roof something happened on the roof because we were doing that we do working. Go out on a balcony. And I see. Ten fire rescued twenty fire rescue forty fire rescue eighty I mean it just nonstop. And did you stay there on the oligarchy we're gonna go on get on a moral and among neighbors next door haven't they were upstairs you knew you couldn't get out of the building ya what go to break was problems. Just learning that there and in a Kamal. Go down the fire and then you're stuck. Verdugo fires and now what happens is route. She said the lady upstairs. The building collapsed. But now we're off sooner forget what is just part of the building gonna collapse were stuck. We're stuck fire department content blocking your children cherry picker those latter to go up and down. The issue you're gonna come get you were to become captain Richard got to evacuate we've got to evacuate. And were up there were waiting. Our hour and a half until they get up there and you can look at people from the fur for the fourth quarter report. On the hill who seventh floor they pull me and took it easy to get into the got realize that got to go exactly got to pull him. They hear you're going to get got in there may be rescued another three or four people. At the same time a distinct from with the military or for all the people. And oh and they took it downstairs and they checked in. That the people that were rescued her daughter somebody came and took me through world was staying for their for the night. It is. Federated auto Schweitzer real doesn't begin. It's not the right adjective it's a blow surreal. It's a tumultuous. Our thanks to Victor a panda fur of that interview one of the survivors of the building crash. Up next we have a closer look at a slow dance theater in Harlem that shattered stereotypes about who could end. Who couldn't perform fifty years later the founders Trace their journey from the heights of the civil rights movement. Through the pandemic and beyond we'll be right back. Welcome back who we are looking live at Surfside Florida where were waiting to hear another update from Florida officials on that deadly building collapsed the next press conference is set for 1130. Eastern and we will bring that to you lied as soon. As it skit started. But the height of the civil rights movement in the sixties when a small dance theater in Harlem was formed a humble haven for budding ballerinas of color. Later went on to make history showing the world that dance as artistic resistance can be a powerful agent of change. Here's Kara felt more. Their precision. It's still on point. They're perfection. Still powerful. Proof that when you master every move. Set in and for medical message we weren't told when we walked and storm. Kitchen bed and be happy new tests he handed me and saying. Who did really good in. I'm off next. A sense of pride and welcome to the dad's CNN Bob Harlan mentor and ballet master Arthur Mitchell. Which shows a world the traditionally. White aristocratic art form of ballet. Who's about to have every stereotype. It shattered Brittany attracts singles will give bodies they can do they have been linked to the guys in the women who put up. And we dispel that. Critics say well it's a novelty black Clinton ballet with a quick demise panel asks we didn't yeah. If he had did not allow. Pioneers within a pandemic that together for the first time since it all started here more than fifty years ago. I mean yeah. Five black ballerinas reclaiming their role in history. To teach a song that in times of extreme injustice. It. The most affecting our. Is born Lydia why it is this theater gives you emotional. Because. I was hit from the first day. And that's never thought she had misled. He would want a seventeen years old I didn't know what. Sound like content from me but I'd sit up front given another truck hit. And then you can bend it was like oh my time this is fabulous. I have shocked and saddened by their brutal slaying tonight. Dr. Martin Luther King has. Spurred by Martin Luther King junior's assassination. Mitchell the first black principal dancer at New York City Ballet. I knew what the power of an integrated stage could do so Arthur Mitchell. Started the dance theater of Harlem after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Why he think he did I think he realized. I need to do something for my community. You know I need to do something. In Harlem and to figure out what. That Hollywood traffic easily can you. We just no way Renton to actually. Say we matter. Inclusion infusing presidents and world leaders Queen Elizabeth. Daily get reminders. Of what is possible how did ballet. Helps you get through the civil rights movement in the sixties who had been brewing dance students and we knew we were making history we've Connie CNN recently. And Fred. You're here we're doing something way bigger than yourself this is much more than just use that we'll get our contribution. That was. The black power movement and the civil rights. We didn't have to go and march. And whole package pillow or anything. Their performance since became their protest. And their moves creating a movement of their own. We'll bring and we mayor yes him in BCE. Leave doing back or Romeo and Juliet seeing the Sheila and Richmond time and slick and used to mean you're seeing. The left ballerinas. In back faith and doing it well and people are like you know all of that in the naysayers going. I guess I was wrong about that moved through. No burden to big to bear. He got there couldn't wonderful pilots fly that GO used to always do. It's here all of us. You know they've tended to Tucson if he had he he's he's he's my brother and they had this losing serve signature moment. And lifted up in the air and lifted literally being happy literally on yeah. I'm yeah. People typical crazy had considerable think it was both that they stunning visual feed. No longer win the crescendo in the moment in the music and what it says. Indian rule in most people he has felt that. And lean back on him lean back on hand and that feeling continues when Nixon made authentic and just. The power that you have a sensors thanks to founding members praised principal dancers and artistic director Virginia Johnson. Photo credit Jack gets better and her trailblazing truths the curtain would go up in the audience thought that maybe they were gonna to the Harlem Globetrotters and in Sun Valley company. Of diverse people and by the end of that performance they were standing at its. So here we are again. Experience seeing as social justice awakening. What do all of use day to. T young dancers. Of all colors in this moment and get him back there never going to be a struggle moment here. Black. Dilate yeah. What a beautiful story here counts thank you for that. We are expecting to hear from us officials in Surfside floor in just a few minutes and we will bring you that lives. When it starts for now though that doesn't this ABC news live update and the pilgrim in for Diane Macedo thanks for joining us remember ABC news writers here for you all day. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.