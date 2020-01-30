Accused killer Fotis Dulos dies after suicide attempt

More
The father of five, recently charged with killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, had been in "dire" condition, defense attorney Norm Pattis said.
1:01 | 01/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Accused killer Fotis Dulos dies after suicide attempt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"The father of five, recently charged with killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, had been in \"dire\" condition, defense attorney Norm Pattis said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68652458","title":"Accused killer Fotis Dulos dies after suicide attempt","url":"/US/video/accused-killer-fotis-dulos-dies-suicide-attempt-68652458"}