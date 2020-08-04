Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns

More
Modly faced backlash after firing Navy Captain Crozier, who raised concerns over coronavirus spreading on the aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt.
1:35 | 04/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"Modly faced backlash after firing Navy Captain Crozier, who raised concerns over coronavirus spreading on the aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70031444","title":"Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns","url":"/US/video/acting-navy-secretary-thomas-modly-resigns-70031444"}