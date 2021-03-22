Now Playing: The Breakdown: More than 15,000 unaccompanied minors are in US custody

Now Playing: Trial data shows promising results for AstraZeneca vaccine

Now Playing: AstraZeneca's executive vice president on new vaccine trial data

Now Playing: What is driving the crisis at the border?

Now Playing: Your Voice: Migrant families on why they are leaving their homes for the US

Now Playing: World Health Organization addresses rise in global COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Miami Beach police clash with spring breakers

Now Playing: How realistic is herd immunity?

Now Playing: Uber driver allegedly tried to lock woman in car

Now Playing: Maskless crowds seen in Miami Beach

Now Playing: Jacob Soboroff says it's a ‘humanitarian crisis to keep children locked up’ at border

Now Playing: Search underway for Georgia college freshman reported missing by family

Now Playing: NCAA makes upgrades for the women’s March Madness tournament

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: AstraZeneca prepares to apply for emergency use authorization

Now Playing: Oxford-AstraZeneca trial shows its vaccine is 79% effective

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Oxford-AstraZeneca trial data revealed

Now Playing: Border crisis

Now Playing: Oxford-AstraZeneca trial data revealed