Actor empowers communities to push for police reform

More
Michael K. Williams works alongside young people with his community-led organization, Crew Count, to help empower over-policed communities since the fall of 2020
3:55 | 04/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Actor empowers communities to push for police reform

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:55","description":"Michael K. Williams works alongside young people with his community-led organization, Crew Count, to help empower over-policed communities since the fall of 2020","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77056715","title":"Actor empowers communities to push for police reform","url":"/US/video/actor-empowers-communities-push-police-reform-77056715"}