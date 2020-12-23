Now Playing: Drone captures Christmas village in China

Now Playing: Drone footage shows sunrise in Sydney

Now Playing: Utah food bank struggles to feed the hungry during the COVID-19 crisis

Now Playing: How COVID-19 has affected women in the workplace

Now Playing: Volcanic fog visible from space station

Now Playing: Biden nominates Miguel Cardona for secretary of education

Now Playing: Woman celebrates birthday by giving back

Now Playing: How a man went from gang member to teacher of the year

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Major winter storm just in time for Christmas

Now Playing: The latest on new variant of COVID-19 discovered in UK and vaccine rollouts

Now Playing: Trump threatens to block COVID-19 relief bill after months of talks

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump threatens to block COVID-19 relief bill

Now Playing: Happy holidays to these preemie babies who are ‘sleighing’ their first Christmas!

Now Playing: ‘The Vanishing Half’ by Brit Bennett is Book of the Month’s ‘Golden Lolly’ winner

Now Playing: Make Jocelyn Delk Adams’ chocolate turtle candy cookies

Now Playing: 2 female small business owners surprised with $25K grants

Now Playing: Holiday shipping rush causes last-minute delays

Now Playing: Couple fights back after neighborhood asks them to take down cross