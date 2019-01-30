Aerials show the view of the Chicago River as the city experiences cold temperatures

Aerial footage shows the view of the Chicago River as the city experiences brutally cold temperatures--and could see a wind chill of 50 below zero on Wednesday.
0:43 | 01/30/19

Transcript for Aerials show the view of the Chicago River as the city experiences cold temperatures
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

