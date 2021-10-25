Ahmaud Arbery murder trial hears more arguments during Day 11

ABC News’ Alex Presha and trial attorney CK Hoffler discuss the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial as the prosecution and defense prepare for closing arguments in the case.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live