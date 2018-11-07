Transcript for Air Force's $10,000 toilet seat covers now 3-D printed for much less

The Pentagon is under fire for buying toilet seat cover the cost. 101000. Dollars each. Yesterday air force says the price of the toilet seat covers views on certain military planes skyrocketed when the manufacturer discontinued them. The company kept making the spare parts. Just for the military. Top senator demanded answers and Allie air force confirms it is no longer buying the covers is now using or reading printers to make them for only. 300 dollars she bargained for to.

