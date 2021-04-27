Al Madrigal’s comic book ‘Primos’ is a Mexican American superhero story

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with comedian Al Madrigal about his new comic book “Primos,” as well as Mexican American representation and his journey in entertainment.

