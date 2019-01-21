Transcript for Alabama police officer fatally shot; suspect in custody

I suspect has been charged with murder for the death of an Alabama police officer authorities say officer Sean tutor was gunned down during an investigation. Jeter joined the mobile police force in when he sixteenth. So tremendously said today flow option tutor in his stammering. Heartfelt condolences an overview and remember I watch him go out to wife Christine this moment aliens involves. It's also sad day for the motive police department who. In less than a year's time or lost one of their own. And some very sad day for the city mobile. The police are in this still going through the information. Avail while before they threw fruit processing that. On behalf of the entire city and everybody watch and to say that I've been reached out to about the mayor's and they understand. What we're going through right now but I would ask every one of our viewers to please be France. Chrissie tutor and and talked to her family is really ago as they go through the strait of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.