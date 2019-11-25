Transcript for Alabama sheriff shot, killed at convenience store

A dispute over loud music could be to blame for the murder of a sheriff in Alabama. Investigators say that loans county sheriff John Williams was shot and killed at a gas station. After he asked someone to turn down their car radio. Eighteen year old William Johnson was arrested after a four hour standoff. Johnson is the son of a deputy who works in a neighboring county.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.