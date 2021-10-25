Alabama's youngest poet laureate discusses need for reparations

ABC News' Byron Pitts speaks with Ashley M. Jones, Alabama's youngest and first Black poet laureate, about her writing and her latest book, &quot;Reparations Now!&quot;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live