Alec Baldwin officially charged with involuntary manslaughter for ‘Rust’ shooting

Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Bernarda Villalona joins with legal analysis on the charges filed in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson.

February 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live