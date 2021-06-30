Transcript for Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for role in NXIVM

A judge today sentenced actress Allison Mack to three years in prison and ordered she pay a 20000 dollar fine. After she pleaded guilty to her role in the nick CM sex cult. Prosecutors charged back with blackmailing women and subjecting them to sexual humiliation. She would recruit them into the purported self help organization led by Keith ordinary. We're Neary is currently serving a 120. Year prison sentence for sex trafficking. He kept women on starvation diets and branded them with his initials. One of the victims spoke after the sentencing earlier today. We'll see is a monster. And associate apparent. And she has created so much time for me her victims and so many people involved. And I do you pray that one day she can see the light. But I don't think I was today. Met. Will surrender to prison officials in September she must also complete 1000 hours of community service. As part of percent.

