Transcript for Amazon warehouse employees see high injury rates

Not a lot of people also have shopping on the mind this holiday season and everyone's gonna be hitting those Black Friday. Sales everywhere in the middle all of that though there are some alarming headlines from one major retailer. Amazon we're joined by my wish waiter who's a reporter with digital trends my aunt they so much for coming on there's a lot of questions. Essentially about the Hume and coal. That workers Amazon might be paying to keep the mega online retailers prices so low and you have a story out today tells let more about. This. Absolutely we saw how and earlier this. Is shooting coincidentally. Related that happens same time. Lana was this at Eckstein out which is a coalition and a thirty different. It. Grassroots activist relate ranging. Immigrant had you seen shoe warehouse workers union is. And everything in between coming together to say Amazon interest people Amazon has it yours community and he need to assume. At the same time there was a report dropped right or economic roundtable. That was a look at Amazon. Had specifically in this California our region in four counties one which and east and you know at least and Emma comes into communities that old warehouses comments at jobs and economic and her of these communities and basically what this report is seeing is now none of that is true Amazon acts on Munis a lot. Of money environmental impact and impact on the lives he misused to work they're and it's all just detrimental. -- -- has responded saying. All of this is untrue but it raises a lot of questions especially this and it interesting timing that's happened. Right the Fort Bragg. Yeah I was reading a story from the Atlantic there center for investigative reporting. They got at the high rates of injuries that Amazon warehouse workers are experiencing. There's a headline from the Atlantic article out this week saying this holiday season Amazon will move millions of packages at a dizzying speed and internal reports suggest. That's that convenience is coming at the expense of the worker in that story there's there's quotes from Amazon workers at talk about having to scan packages every eleven seconds. And having disciplinary action if they don't. Meet quotas have you could run into any of this in your own reporting. Well that's according to an hour or area hi this is really the latest and always seen is that it's a pattern. Workers in these warehouse is coming or at saint. Did this looks like a used EC headlines in the hot and headlines New York Times previously. Making similar allegations that it almost inhumane the weighty workers are treated now Amazon of course has also responders these allegations saying we care workers a fair wage a terror and they Eric. But that doesn't really explain why especially this or economic roundtable said. You know a lot of these Amazon workers are living below the poverty line at some of them are living just. I'm there's strong evidence and homelessness among a lot of dense housing insecurity or living inadequate housing. This is. Set pattern allegations that's come out that. You know it it is coincidental timing it being just the Black Friday and Black Friday is when I am as Amazon's two biggest retail days of the year. And so what happens next as their conversation among. Workers about how to respond to some these conditions in warehouses heating there'll be more investigative reporting on this front. That's an excellent questionable way I talk to activists or I report that I did. What they've said is was and were not you are all a year and that would be. Nearly and it's huge it touches every lives and Americans loan easy cheap consumer. Honestly you know winning year you're rushed me something cheaper just last Amazon kinds of thing. Very very tempting. But what they're looking for is to change the congress Asian. Amazon will look the director. Dina told me it was. You know it's great that we can gets up so fast that we express our actions are older holidays. Stock. But they start thinking humans hole that's a little bit fatter and as you yourself said. It is that this heat of beer this shifting back is what is at Bristol. Yeah well it insisting reporting. And using article that you had up today. My at each waiter with digital trends is been tracking all the ins and outs of such a big. Retailer that is just dominating in that space thank you so much for joining us breaking it all down I appreciate it. It.

