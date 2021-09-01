America in transition: Pandemic’s impact on education

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the phenomenon of “learning loss” as children fall behind on educational achievement due to remote learning.
6:57 | 01/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for America in transition: Pandemic’s impact on education

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:57","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the phenomenon of “learning loss” as children fall behind on educational achievement due to remote learning. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75143176","title":"America in transition: Pandemic’s impact on education","url":"/US/video/america-transition-pandemics-impact-education-75143176"}