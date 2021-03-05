Andrew Brown Jr. to be laid to rest amid protests

More
Brown was shot to death April 21 when multiple deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant, officials said.
1:34 | 05/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Andrew Brown Jr. to be laid to rest amid protests
Thank you know this brother. In Elizabeth City not terrible. I mean what spent hours. Weed out. That charge. Represented that we were gonna stop this and that's fair and just about book Evans a black. The main. Many people this is just another. Black body. But to us. It's a brother. A father. And nephew. A loved one. All it for myself my family. We just got a whole. Do you want us to do in life. He puff. And these to. The challenge. Of these. It's how we're going to PO went blood lead zinc and out map.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"Brown was shot to death April 21 when multiple deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant, officials said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77468936","title":"Andrew Brown Jr. to be laid to rest amid protests","url":"/US/video/andrew-brown-jr-laid-rest-amid-protests-77468936"}