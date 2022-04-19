Apple Store employee explains why he’s fighting to unionize

An Apple Store in Atlanta is fighting to be the tech giant’s first unionized store in the country. Genius Bar technician Derek Bowles explains why he and his coworkers are making the move.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live