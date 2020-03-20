Applications for unemployment benefits surge by 70,000 last week

Businesses are being forced to reduce hours or close altogether, with more than 9 million workers estimated to be affected by bar and restaurant closures alone.
1:36 | 03/20/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Applications for unemployment benefits surge by 70,000 last week

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

