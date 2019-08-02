Transcript for Arizona long-term care facility closing unit where patient was allegedly raped

Thursday evening dozens of families found out they have to find new housing and care for loved ones. After hacienda health care announced it was shutting down there unit for intellectually disabled individuals. The unit where one woman was raped and gave birth to a baby I can never match happening here Sheila acres is a hacienda apparent hit and there. Our party for years her son Justin has cerebral palsy he used to live in the unit that's now being shut down but is currently at another hacienda facility. Who really kind of sad that. They're trying to close and because I I really would like to know where they think your gonna take these. Sheila says there are many places in Arizona that offer the care needed. I can't even imagine it is parents or her feelings. Com cover and can't find any place. Hacienda said in a statement they care of our patients remains our top priority and we will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth transition. But governor do seat called the decision concerning. And said quote forcing this medically fragile community to move should be a last resort one hacienda parent wrote online quote. I feel lost and scared right now. It's unknown exactly why hacienda is shutting down the unit but it's just the latest development after nursed Nathan Sutherland was accused of it right needing a patient now every patient unit is being affected.

