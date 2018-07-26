Transcript for Arizona trooper shot dead when suspect stole officer's gun: Police

Today is evidence of the violent nature of policing and our nation. It's also evidence that. Just because somebody is on armed doesn't mean they won't become armed. And harm somebody in this case what initially was in on our man. Armed himself. With one of our weapons fire two shots fatally wounding one of my troopers I can't think that. Women and men of law enforcement enough to be brave enough to come to work every day and two news job. It's incredibly difficult it continues to be more and more complicated. I think it's important understand. What we came crossed and also. What seems likely innocuous type of call for service where there's person and roadway in about. 1017. Last night. The 25 to July. We originally received calls of the subject out in the roadway. And then it's subject throwing objects at cars out on I ten trooper and offer was. In feel training was actually in his last days of field training. He graduated from the state trooper academy. On May fourth. He'd been one of my troopers for 52 days somewhere in this instance there was a fight that ensued as he tried to get the subject off of the roadway. Ultimately. The suspect. While identify here shortly. Was able to take control of officer trooper wrote caps. Duty weapon and fired two shots morally wounding one and Shrek and the other in the upper right shoulder area Caylee C being. At her entire future in front or her her life. With Tyler to look for Q that is gone. And the question jets news. Why Tyler I don't have an answer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.