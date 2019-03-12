Transcript for Armed student confronts resource officer at Wisconsin high school

Senate cracks me at 9:12 AM this morning in opposite responded to hash cash less high school look at eagle street ash ash. Freight or Abbott ops are involved shooting in. Receipt information at that one student was injured. As well as a school resource officer these are the only two that were injured during this incidence. Amble for taken to local hospitals the ends and it began. When a student armed with a weapon confronted these school resource officer. You're currently evacuating the high school in your I see parents to go to carry simpler middle school to be reunited with their children. Adding that they DL we're not that big of a city. We know. Image everyone in the city and that we know this affects a lot of people in our community.

